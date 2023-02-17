‘Instant Hotel’ Netflix Original Series Leaving in March 2023

Netflix is set to lose yet another Netflix Original series with Instant Hotel looking to fully check out (sorry, not sorry) of the Netflix library in March 2023.

The competition reality series, hosted by Luke Jacobz (season 1), Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (season 2), and Juliet Ashworth, saw teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying overnight in each other’s rentals and rating their experience.

The series aired on Seven Network in Australia between November 2017 and November 2019.

Netflix globally added the first season in December 2018 globally and the second, and what would be the final season of Instant Hotel, then landed on Netflix on June 28th, 2019.

It’s not the only reality series that went to Netflix from Seven Network. Zumbo’s Just Desserts and Yummy Mummies (which recently left Netflix) both went to Netflix from the network with Netflix Original branding.

When will Instant Hotel leave Netflix?

Removal dates have not been consistent for Instant Hotel thus far with the United States having already lost the first season while others will hang onto season 1 for a while longer.

As mentioned, the first season departed Netflix US just a few months ago, with season 1 departing the service on December 28th, 2022.

The second season is now showing a global removal notice for March 19th, 2023 on the Netflix page with a “Last day to watch” notice listed for March 18th.

The first season is expected to leave Netflix globally (everywhere outside the US) on June 28th, 2023.

Why is Instant Hotel Leaving Netflix?

Despite carrying Netflix Original branding, the title is not owned by Netflix. This is a growing trend we’ve cataloged over the past few years and it’s only getting more prolific.

We’ve listed dozens of Netflix Originals that have already been removed, and there will be many more in the months, years, and decades to come.

It won’t be the only Netflix Original title leaving Netflix throughout March 2023. The big one is all five seasons of Arrested Development, but we’ll also see Darren Brown’s The Push and Borderliner leave the service.