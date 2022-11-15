‘Merlin’ Leaving Netflix in December 2022

The BBC series Merlin will soon be departing Netflix around the globe as its licensing rights end with the streaming service. The show will depart globally on December 15th, 2022.

Airing between 2008 and 2012, five seasons of the fantasy series loosely based on the Arthurian legends were produced in total. 65 episodes were produced in total, with the story centering around a young warlock played by Colin Morgan.

65 episodes in total were produced of the show with other cast members, including Angel Coulby, Bradley James, Katie McGrath, Anthony Head, Richard Wilson, John Hurt, and Nathaniel Parker.

The series is beloved around the world, with it carrying a 7.9 rating on IMDb.

The show has been streaming on Netflix in almost every region worldwide for years, with some regions receiving the show back in 2015.

Merlin’s rights have previously come up for renewal back in 2019 but were eventually renewed.

Now, years later, the show’s rights are coming up globally, with the show departing in full, and per the Netflix page for Merlin, your last day to watch on Netflix is December 14th, 2022.

Although airing on the BBC in the United Kingdom, the show is distributed by Endemol Shine UK and Fremantle. These are the two companies ultimately licensing to Netflix.

The series rights coming up for renewal could mean that Netflix renews but given the general trend of licensed titles in recent years, we’d say the chances of it happening are slim.

Where will Merlin stream after leaving Netflix?

The show in the United Kingdom remains available on the BBC iPlayer.

The series is currently available in the United States outside of Netflix. As of the time of publishing, it’s available on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV. It’s unclear whether the rights will be reverting away from them to a new provider alongside the Netflix removal.

Once we learn more about the future streaming plans of Merlin, we’ll keep you posted.

Will you miss Merlin when it leaves Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.