Will Roku’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Movie be on Netflix?

“Weird Al” Yankovic has been a part of pop culture for decades now, parodying some of the biggest songs in history. Now, he’s the subject of a new movie directed by Eric Appel. Sadly, however, the movie isn’t available on Netflix and the chances are if you’re here, you’re going to have a hard time finding the movie.

Produced by Funny or Die and Tango Entertainment, the new biopic (that itself is like a parody) is about Weird All and his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’

The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Toby Huss (GLOW) and Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya)

Will Weird: The Al Yankovic Story be on Netflix?

There are no public plans to bring Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Netflix, given that Roku exclusively distributes the movie. They hold the global rights to the movie and to our knowledge, hasn’t sold them to other streaming networks outside the US.

This isn’t uncommon, of course with distributors not selling their movies internationally to Netflix but in most cases, there is at least somewhere to watch their movies following their theatrical release.

But that’s not the case with The Roku Channel.

The movie is undoubtedly going to be one of 2022’s hardest-to-watch titles, given the finicky and regional availability of The Roku Channel.

According to the Roku Channel website, only three regions even have the ability to watch the movie. The US, the UK, and Canada.

In the United States, you can watch the title the easiest, with the movie being available on The Roku Channel’s website or associated apps mostly exclusive to Roku devices.

In the United Kingdom, the website is unavailable, meaning you’ll need a Roku device or a handful of other devices, such as Hisense TV or Sky Q, to watch via The Roku Channel.

In many regions, The Roku Channel doesn’t exist in any form at all.

Acknowledging that the movie is hard to watch is Al Yankovic, the subject of the movie, telling people on a Roku-promoted Q&A that while Roku is working on it, you might want to consider pirating it. Wild stuff.

Roku's working on it. In the meantime there's VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I'm sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 5, 2022

Sticking with Al Yankovic for a second, he’ll be voicing in the new animated movie The Soccer Football Movie coming to Netflix on November 9th.

Will you be checking out Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on The Roku Channel, or will you be watching another way? Let us know in the comments down below.