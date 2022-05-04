Summer is soon upon us with June only weeks away. Sadly, this does mean that we’ll continue to say goodbye to some of your favorites, and we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in June 2022.

In case you’ve missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in May 2022.

There’s a large portion of movies and TV shows leaving on the 1st of June, in particular, the beloved 90s action-thriller Clear and Present Danger. We are fully expecting a lot more titles to be announced to be leaving before the end of May.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix UK library. More titles will be announced throughout May and June 2022.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st, 2022:

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

American Outlaws (2001)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (12 Seasons)

Bad Blood (2 Seasons) N

Bad Education (3 Seasons)

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Boogeyman (2005)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Click & Collect (2018)

Colombiana (2011)

Destruction: Las Vegas (2013)

Dinosaur King (2 Seasons)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

How to Stage a Coup (2017)

Lens (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

March Comes in Like a Lion (1 Season)

Married to Medicine (2013)

Maya Memsaab (1992)

Michael Lost and Found (2015)

Morvern Callar (2002)

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)

One Chance (2014)

Outpost (2007)

Pedal the World (2015)

Prince (1969)

Qila (1998)

The Queen (1968)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2 Seasons)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Smoke & Mirrors (2016)

Splash and Bubble (2 Seasons)

Summoned (2013)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2022:

Count Arthur Strong (2017)

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Top Coppers (1 Season)

