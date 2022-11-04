Netflix Original ‘My Happy Family’ Leaving in December 2022

Another underrated and hidden Netflix Original movie from years past is due to leave the service. Removal notices have now appeared in the Georgian-produced movie My Happy Family due to leave Netflix in all regions at the beginning of December.

Directed by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross, here’s what you can expect from the movie if you’ve never seen it:

“A middle-aged wife and mother of two shocks her traditional, multigenerational Georgian household when she announces she’s going to live by herself.”

The movie toured numerous film festivals before landing on Netflix. The two biggest film festivals it screened at included 2017’s Sundance Film Festival and the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

A few years after its release, the movie was subject to an article in The Guardian that referred to the title as a “streaming gem.”

They added:

“My Happy Family is a film embedded in Georgia’s unique social fabric but its concerns touch upon something more universal.”

The title is technically leaving on December 1st, 2022, with Netflix’s notice on the title saying, “Last day to watch on Netflix: 30 November”. That’s because the title will expire at midnight PST.

The removal is five years following its addition to Netflix in all regions as a Netflix Original title on December 1st, 2017.

Why is a Netflix Original movie leaving Netflix?

Netflix Originals being removed from the service is a growing trend in recent months and years.

It comes down to the fact that Netflix does not own the underlying rights to many of its Original titles and instead licenses them over a certain period.

In this case, the distributor for the movie, according to Augen Shein Film Production, is Zorro Film.

Sadly, most Netflix Original that leave the service don’t wind up on other streaming services, nor are they available physically or digitally.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix US in December 2022, check out our ongoing guide for the month’s removals here.