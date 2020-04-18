‘Royal Pains’ Seasons 1-8 Leaving Netflix in May 2020

Popular USA Network series Royal Pains is due to leave Netflix in the United States in May 2020. Here’s why it’s scheduled to leave, when it’s being removed and where it’ll likely end up next.

The long-running comedy series on USA Network ran between 2009 and 2016 with a total of eight seasons under its belt.

Royal Pains is a medical comedy-drama about a doctor who scores a promotion by treating rich people in the glamourous New York residents living in the luxurious Hamptons.

Among the cast was Mark Feuerstein, Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Jill Flint, and Campbell Scott.

The most recent season was added on May 18th, 2017 which suggests that all USA Network shows will expire form Netflix three years after the most recent series was added.

When is Royal Pains departing from Netflix?

All eight seasons will leave Netflix at once and that’s due to happen on May 18th, 2020.

You can find a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020 right here.

This only applies to Netflix in the United States as it’s the only region to currently carry the show. As you’ve probably guessed, that almost certainly rules out the possibility of it arriving on Netflix anywhere else in the future.

If you’re wondering why it’s leaving, it all comes down to licensing. Netflix picked up the license to the show which meant it got new seasons added as and when they’re added. In most cases, that license extends several years after the show wraps up. Once the license comes to an end, it’s down to both parties to negotiate rights for the show to stay. In this case, Netflix or NBCUniversal (or both) has chosen not to proceed.

Where will Royal Pains stream after it leaves Netflix?

Although no official new home for the show has been announced we’re fully expecting it’s next residence will be taken up at Peacock.

Peacock, in case you didn’t know, is the new streaming service for NBCUniversal who owns the distribution rights to this show and USA Network itself. As it wants to grow its own service, it’s only logical the series ends up there.

Medical dramas and comedies are relatively rare on Netflix. Netflix has yet to make any significant moves into the genre but does still boast every single season of Grey’s Anatomy (new season arrives in the summer).