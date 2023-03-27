‘The IT Crowd’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Multiple Netflix Regions in April 2023

In April 2023, all five seasons Graham Linehan’s smash hit Channel 4 British sitcom The IT Crowd will leave multiple Netflix libraries around the world.

The IT Crowd is a popular British comedy sitcom, created, written, and directed by Graham Linehan. Airing on Channel 4, the comedy series ran for a total of 5 seasons between 2006 and 2013 and starred Chris O’Dowd, Katherine Parkinson, and Richard Ayoade.

Hilarity ensues as Jen Barber, the new head of the IT department of Reynholm Industries soon discovers that her new job is in the depths of her corporate employer, she knows nothing about technology, and she must put up with the antics of the new two tech-savvy nerds she is now in charge of.

When and where is The IT Crowd leaving Netflix?

Including the United Kingdom, all five seasons are currently scheduled to leave the libraries of 25 countries on Netflix on April 25th, 2023;

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Malaysia

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Why is The IT Crowd scheduled to leave multiple Netflix regions?

For the majority of regions, The IT Crowd has been almost ever-present, thanks to the fact it has been available to stream on Netflix for several years. For example, since the series was first added to the Netflix UK library in August 2013 it has been removed four times and re-added four times. The last time it was added to the library was on August 1st, 2017, and has been available to stream for over five and a half years.

The reason why the series is due to leave multiple regions is that the license Netflix holds to stream the British sitcom is coming to an end.

Will The IT Crowd return to Netflix?

Considering the number of times the series has been added and then removed from Netflix there is a great chance that the series could make a return in the near future.

There’s also a chance that the license to stream the series will be renewed before its scheduled leave date.

Where can I stream The IT Crowd outside of Netflix?

You can find every episode of The IT Crowd available to stream in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service ALL4.

Outside of the UK, we’re unsure what platforms subscribers can use to stream the series.

Will you be sad to see The IT Crowd leave Netflix in your country? Let us know in the comments below!