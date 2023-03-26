Netflix Added 20 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome back to your end-of-week recap of what’s new and trending on Netflix in the United States. We’ll look back at all the new releases of the past seven days and pick out some titles you may have missed, plus cover what’s picked up the most points in the top 10s.

Quick note: apologies for no daily recap on Friday as normal; I was stranded in a Tesco car park for 10 hours with a broken-down car. Fun times.

Below, we’ll also look at the movies and shows featured in the US top 10s this week. These lists are compiled by assigning points to every title that features each day in the top 10s.

While this week wasn’t big for new releases, next week definitely will be. In fact, close to 70 new movies and series are set to arrive between tomorrow and April 2nd.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week

The Night Agent (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins

Runtime: 55 mins

The big new Netflix release of the week and one that’s storming up the charts not only in the United States but around the globe is the action thriller series adaptation, The Night Agent.

Coming from the showrunner behind hits like The Shield, The Chicago Code, Last Resort, Timeless, and S.W.A.T., this new series follows a vigilant FBI agent who answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy.

Reviews thus far for the new series have been superb and we’ll keep an eye on its performance in the coming weeks in the hopes of a season 2 renewal.

Love Is Blind (Season 4)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV, Romance

Runtime: 59 mins

Next up is the first 13 episodes of the Netflix reality flagship dating series, Love is Blind. Once again, we’ll see a new batch of singles that will be getting engaged to be married before even meeting.

Furies (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Vietnamese

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Van Veronica Ngo

Cast: Dong Anh Quynh, Toc Tien, Thuan Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo, Rima Thanh Vy, Song Luan

Runtime: 109 mins / 1h 49m

Looking for something from outside the US? The Vietnamese action flick Furies should be a welcome watch to anyone who can’t yet see John Wick 4 in theaters.

The movie, which clocks in at just shy under two hours, is about numerous furious vigilantes uniting to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the streets of ’90s Saigon.

In our review of the new movie, we ultimately gave it a PAUSE rating saying:

“Overall, Furies impresses with its kinetic pacing, punching, & production, but the uninspired dialogue and stretched runtime hold the film back from reaching to the heights of its obvious influences. Netflix adds another watchable female-led actioner alongside recent releases Kate and Gunpowder Milkshake.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (Mar 19 – Mar 26)

11 New Movies Added This Week

Carol (2015)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) Netflix Original

Furies (2023) Netflix Original

High & Low The Worst X (2022)

I See You (2019)

Johnny (2022) Netflix Original

Labyu With An Accent (2022)

Moo 2 (2022)

Partners in Crime (2022)

The Dreams of Elibidi (2010)

We Lost Our Human (2023) Netflix Original

9 New TV Series Added This Week

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 7) Netflix Original

I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original

Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Kingdom (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Night Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Who Were We Running From? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Dragged Across Concrete (67 points) Luther: The Fallen Sun (57 points) Riddick (41 points) I See You (39 points) The Magician’s Elephant (35 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (32 points) The Chronicles of Riddick (31 points) Noise (25 points) Sing 2 (18 points) Pitch Black (11 points) Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (8 points) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (8 points) Kick-Ass 2 (7 points) The Hunger Games (6 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Shadow and Bone (61 points) You (54 points) Outer Banks (47 points) Waco: American Apocalypse (35 points) The Glory (31 points) The Night Agent (30 points) Hasta el cielo: La serie (26 points) Love Is Blind (18 points) Outlast (17 points) Dance 100 (12 points) Perfect Match (11 points) Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (10 points) MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (10 points) Who Were We Running From? (8 points) Soy Georgina (6 points) Pasión de gavilanes (4 points) Wednesday (3 points) Maestro in Blue (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.