Netflix Added 20 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome back to your end-of-week recap of what’s new and trending on Netflix in the United States. We’ll look back at all the new releases of the past seven days and pick out some titles you may have missed, plus cover what’s picked up the most points in the top 10s.
Quick note: apologies for no daily recap on Friday as normal; I was stranded in a Tesco car park for 10 hours with a broken-down car. Fun times.
Below, we’ll also look at the movies and shows featured in the US top 10s this week. These lists are compiled by assigning points to every title that features each day in the top 10s.
While this week wasn’t big for new releases, next week definitely will be. In fact, close to 70 new movies and series are set to arrive between tomorrow and April 2nd.
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week
The Night Agent (Season 1)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins
Runtime: 55 mins
The big new Netflix release of the week and one that’s storming up the charts not only in the United States but around the globe is the action thriller series adaptation, The Night Agent.
Coming from the showrunner behind hits like The Shield, The Chicago Code, Last Resort, Timeless, and S.W.A.T., this new series follows a vigilant FBI agent who answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy.
Reviews thus far for the new series have been superb and we’ll keep an eye on its performance in the coming weeks in the hopes of a season 2 renewal.
Love Is Blind (Season 4)
Number of episodes: 13
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Game-Show, Reality-TV, Romance
Runtime: 59 mins
Next up is the first 13 episodes of the Netflix reality flagship dating series, Love is Blind. Once again, we’ll see a new batch of singles that will be getting engaged to be married before even meeting.
Furies (2023)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Vietnamese
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Van Veronica Ngo
Cast: Dong Anh Quynh, Toc Tien, Thuan Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo, Rima Thanh Vy, Song Luan
Runtime: 109 mins / 1h 49m
Looking for something from outside the US? The Vietnamese action flick Furies should be a welcome watch to anyone who can’t yet see John Wick 4 in theaters.
The movie, which clocks in at just shy under two hours, is about numerous furious vigilantes uniting to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the streets of ’90s Saigon.
In our review of the new movie, we ultimately gave it a PAUSE rating saying:
“Overall, Furies impresses with its kinetic pacing, punching, & production, but the uninspired dialogue and stretched runtime hold the film back from reaching to the heights of its obvious influences. Netflix adds another watchable female-led actioner alongside recent releases Kate and Gunpowder Milkshake.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (Mar 19 – Mar 26)
11 New Movies Added This Week
- Carol (2015)
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) Netflix Original
- Furies (2023) Netflix Original
- High & Low The Worst X (2022)
- I See You (2019)
- Johnny (2022) Netflix Original
- Labyu With An Accent (2022)
- Moo 2 (2022)
- Partners in Crime (2022)
- The Dreams of Elibidi (2010)
- We Lost Our Human (2023) Netflix Original
9 New TV Series Added This Week
- Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 7) Netflix Original
- I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Love Is Blind (Season 4) Netflix Original
- The Kingdom (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Night Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Who Were We Running From? (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Dragged Across Concrete (67 points)
- Luther: The Fallen Sun (57 points)
- Riddick (41 points)
- I See You (39 points)
- The Magician’s Elephant (35 points)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (32 points)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (31 points)
- Noise (25 points)
- Sing 2 (18 points)
- Pitch Black (11 points)
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (8 points)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (8 points)
- Kick-Ass 2 (7 points)
- The Hunger Games (6 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Shadow and Bone (61 points)
- You (54 points)
- Outer Banks (47 points)
- Waco: American Apocalypse (35 points)
- The Glory (31 points)
- The Night Agent (30 points)
- Hasta el cielo: La serie (26 points)
- Love Is Blind (18 points)
- Outlast (17 points)
- Dance 100 (12 points)
- Perfect Match (11 points)
- Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (10 points)
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (10 points)
- Who Were We Running From? (8 points)
- Soy Georgina (6 points)
- Pasión de gavilanes (4 points)
- Wednesday (3 points)
- Maestro in Blue (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.