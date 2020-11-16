‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy is Scheduled to Leave Netflix Canada in November 2020

Alas, say it isn’t so but the Fellowship between Netflix Canada and The Lord of the Rings trilogy is coming to an end. Scheduled to leave Netflix Canada on the 21st of November, this week is your last chance to watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy on Netflix Canada.

Winner of eighteen academy awards, The Lord of the Rings movies has gone down in history as one of the greatest film franchises of all time. Amassing billions of dollars from its cinematic releases, and subsequent DVD releases, almost twenty years on since the release of The Fellowship of the Ring, and fans are still binge-watching the trilogy.

When is The Lord of the Rings trilogy leaving Netflix Canada?

It has been confirmed that all three movies from The Lord of the Rings trilogy are scheduled to leave Netflix Canada on November 21st, 2020.

The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers have been available to stream since November 2018. The Return of the King arrived a year later in November 2019.

Subscribers can also check the Netflix app that will confirm all three movies leave soon.

Why is The Lord of the Rings trilogy scheduled to leave Netflix Canada?

The simple answer is licensing. The license Netflix Canada paid to stream all three movies has come to an end.

Where can I stream The Lord of the Rings trilogy in Canada next?

When the trilogy leaves Netflix you’ll likely find them available to stream on Amazon Prime or Crave.

Will The Lord of the Rings trilogy return to Netflix Canada?

It’s highly likely that The Lord of the Rings trilogy will return to Netflix Canada sometime in the future. It could take anywhere between one to four years, depending on where the trilogy will be licensed next.

The film series has always been one of the most in-demand, so when the license is next available, expect Netflix Canada to pick up the trilogy once more.

Will you be sad to see The Lord of the Rings trilogy leave Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!