Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in November 2020

October has only just arrived, but already we know some of the movies and tv series we’ll sadly be saying goodbye to on Netflix UK in November 2020.

Easily the largest loss for November is the announcement that all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries will be leaving Netflix UK. The CW series has been available to stream on Netflix UK since 2013, with new seasons arriving annually until the series ended in 2017. October will give fans the challenge of watching eight seasons and all 171 episodes.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on November 1st, 2020

The Furchester Hotel (1 Season)

Highway to Heaven (5 Seasons)

Limmy’s Show (1 Season)

Sylvanian Families (1 Season)

Total Drama (3 Seasons)

The Vampire Diaries (8 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on November 2nd, 2020

The Master’s Sun (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on November 4th, 2020

Que Pena tu Serie (2015)

