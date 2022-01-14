‘Thomas & Friends’ Removed from Netflix in January 2022

Netflix became the exclusive home to new seasons of Thomas & Friends two years ago with the arrival of two seasons back in 2020 but that deal appears to be up with both seasons leaving Netflix in a rather dramatic fashion on January 14th, 2022.

The removal was a complete surprise with no removal date notices appearing and the removal of the show was notably missing from the PR release of what was leaving in January 2022.

As mentioned, Netflix picked up the rights to season 20 back in early 2020 with season 23 arriving in March 2020 and season 24 in September 2020.

It’s worth noting that Netflix Australia, Japan, and Sweden still have access to some Thomas & Friends seasons.

Netflix US (and other regions) still have access to a number of other Thomas-related titles. The United States notably received the latest season of the main series which dramatically changed the look of the show (leading to some outrage).

The good news is that Netflix US, as well as Latin American countries all, received Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go exclusively in the second half of 2021.

Other Thomas titles still on Netflix US as of January 2022 includes:

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine

Some other regions have access to titles like Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (Latin America and Asian regions) and Thomas and Friends: King of the Railway (Netflix Sweden exclusively).

We have reached out to Mattel for comment.

@netflix any idea when/if Thomas & Friends seasons 22 + 23 will be back on? I had a very sad little 3 year old this morning when his favorite show was suddenly removed from Netflix 😞 — L i z ⫩✨ (@lilredlizzie) January 14, 2022

Where to stream Thomas & Friends after leaving Netflix?

The good news is that Thomas & Friends is available elsewhere. According to JustWatch, the show is streaming on Prime Video where 12 seasons are available.

If you’re not looking for another paid subscription, The Roku Channel has 10 seasons available.

There are other notable kids removals coming up including removals from the My Little Pony and Transformers franchises.