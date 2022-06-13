When will Seasons 1-3 of ‘Zoo’ Leave Netflix?

Zoo is leaving Netflix in select regions around the world in July 2022 but it’ll also leave Netflix eventually globally. Here’s the current expected removal schedule for all three seasons of the CBS sci-fi series, Zoo.

For those unfamiliar, Zoo was the CBS adaptation of the novel by authors James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge. It picks up with a group of professionals from different fields investigating reports that a pandemic is raging through local wildlife causing animals such as tigers to become ferocious and aggressive towards humans.

It ran for a total of three seasons before being canceled in the fall of 2017.

The series went to Netflix in multiple regions during its airing with some regions getting the show in 2015 (with new seasons dropping annually) and other regions getting it from 2016 onwards.

Unogs reports that at least (they don’t cover Netflix globally) 18 countries carry all three seasons of the show.

Netflix Internationally Will Lose the Show in June 2022

Expiration dates are now showing up on the series four years following the final season being added to Netflix in most countries.

Netflix in the following regions are all showing “Last day to watch” notices on Zoo for June 29th, 2022:

Netflix UK

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Germay

Iceland

Japan

South Africa

Spain

The last day of removal notice means that the series will actually be departing on June 30th, 2022.

In the case of Netflix UK, they’ve actually lost the series before. It departed exactly two years following the arrival of the final season in June 2022 before being added to Netflix again in August 2020.

When will Zoo leave Netflix in Canada and the United States?

Removal dates are not yet showing on Netflix in either Canada or the United States but that won’t be forever.

In fact, our current intel suggests that the show could be leaving Netflix in the United States in October 2022 specifically on October 3rd. This date coincides with the show’s fifth year anniversary since the final season was added to Netflix in October 2017.

Netflix Canada isn’t expected to lose the show until December 2022.

Both of those removal date predictions are subject to change it’s worth noting.

Where will Zoo stream after leaving Netflix?

The show is more than likely to be made available on Paramount+ which is owned by ViacomCBS but it could also be licensed out to Netflix competitors.

Will you be sad to see Zoo leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.