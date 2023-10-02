A Nearly Normal Family: Swedish Limited Series Coming to Netflix in November 2023

An exciting new Swedish limited series, A Nearly Normal Family, is making its way to Netflix in November 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about A Nearly Normal Family, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

A Nearly Normal Family is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original limited crime thriller series produced by production company Jarowskij, and Anna Sofia Mörck (We Got This). The series is directed by Per Hanefjord (Hamilton), and written by Anna Platt (The Truth Will Out) and Hans Jörnlind (Top Dog).

The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Swedish author Mattias Edvardsson, which has been sold in 35 countries worldwide.

When is the A Nearly Normal Family Netflix release date?

Netflix confirmed in September 2023 that A Nearly Normal Family would be released exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, November 24th, 2023.

What is the plot of A Nearly Normal Family?

The synopsis for A Nearly Normal Family has been sourced from Netflix:

“The Sandell family is a normal family consisting of the priest Adam, the lawyer Ulrika and their 19-year-old daughter Stella. They live a seemingly perfect life in a polished residential suburb outside of Lund. One day, everything changes when Stella ends up in custody, accused of murder. Her devastated parents don’t know what to do. What has happened? They want to help Stella at any cost, but do they really know their daughter? Or each other?”

Who are the cast members of A Nearly Normal Family?

Alexandra Tyrefors plays the role of Stella Sandell. The actress is making her television debut in A Nearly Normal Family.

Lo Kauppi plays the role of Ulrika Sandell. The actress is most well-known for her role in the movie Drifters as Katja, and The New Man as Jenny.

Björn Bengtsson plays the role of Adam Sandell. Netflix subscribers who have watched The Last Kingdom will recognize Björn as Sigefrid.

Christian Fandango Sundgren plays the role of Christoffer ‘Chris’ Olsen. Christian was most recently seen in two episodes of Barracuda Queens in the role of Tobias.

Melisa Ferhatovic plays the role of Amina Besic. Her role as Amina will be her third role to date, and her first with Netflix.

Håkan Bengtsson plays the role of Mikael Blomberg. Håkan will be making his Netflix debut in the Swedish thriller.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Cedomir Glisovic (Blind Alley) as Nalle.

(Blind Alley) as Nalle. Rasmus Troedsson (Gentlemen & Gangsters) as John Alverland.

(Gentlemen & Gangsters) as John Alverland. Vera Olin (Dumpad) as Louise.

(Dumpad) as Louise. Sara Channing Kennedy (Absentia) as Alexandra Besic.

(Absentia) as Alexandra Besic. Pablo Leiva Wenger (Allt jag inte minns) as Dino.

(Allt jag inte minns) as Dino. Christoffer Willén (Det du lärde mig) as Robin.

(Det du lärde mig) as Robin. Robert Bengtsson (Tunna blå linjen) as Anders Thelin.

(Tunna blå linjen) as Anders Thelin. Sanna Persson Halapi as Shirin

as Shirin Moa Gammel (Let the Right One In) Åklagare Jenny Jansdotter

(Let the Right One In) Åklagare Jenny Jansdotter Lotten Roos (Let the Right One In) as Siri

(Let the Right One In) as Siri Emilia Roosmann (The Machinery) as Linda Levander

(The Machinery) as Linda Levander Alisha Höglund Despailles (I’ll be Home for Christmas) as Jonna.

(I’ll be Home for Christmas) as Jonna. Stella Fadel as Beatrice.

When and where was A Nearly Normal Family filmed?

We couldn’t find a filming location for A Nearly Normal Family, however, it is incredibly likely production took place in Sweden.

IMDb Pro has reported that filming began on March 31st, 2023, and ended by 21st September, 2023. However, we currently have no other source to verify the filming dates are correct.

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that there will be a total of six episodes. Episode tun times have yet to be confirmed.

