British Short Film The After is Coming to Netflix in October 2023

One of many short films coming to Netflix over the next month, David Oyelowo stars in The After. Arriving in October 2023, we’ve got everything you need to know about The After, including, the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The After is an upcoming British Netflix Original short film directed and co-written by Misan Harriman. John Julius Schwabach is listed with a writing credit, while Nicky Bentham, David Oyelowo, and Daisy Robertson are listed as producers. Neon Films is the production company behind the short.

When is The After Netflix release date?

A trailer hasn’t been released, but on the Netflix app, The After is currently listed to be released on Netflix on October 25th, 2023.

What is the plot of The After?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

“After losing a family member to a violent crime, a shattered rideshare driver picks up a passenger and forces him to confront his grief.”

A second synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

“In this intense short film, a grieving rideshare driver picks up a passenger who helps him confront the past.”

Who are the cast members of The After?

David Oyelowo plays the role of Dayo. The actor is most well known for his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Salem, and as Peter Snowden in Nightingale. For Netflix, Oyelowo previously starred in The Midnight Sky and The Cloverfield Paradox.

Jessica Plummer plays the role of Amanda. The actress is most well known for starring in the British soap Eastenders as Chantelle Atkins, and for her role as Emma in the miniseries The Girl Before.

Sule Rimi plays the role of Stewart and was most recently seen in the Star War series Andor in the role of Lieutenant Gorn.

Izuka Hoyle plays the role of Emily. The short film will be the Netflix debut for the actress, who previously starred in television shows such as Amazon’s The Wheel of Time, and The CW series The Outpost. She also played the role of Mary Seaton in the film Mary Queen of Scots.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Alan Williams (The Cockroach That Ate Cincinnati) as Fry

Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers) as Salman

Ellen Francis (Chemistry of Death) as Rebecca

Tara-Binta Collins as Amy

Amelie Dokubo as Laura

Ravi Singh as Krish

Ruth Sheen (Another Year) as Tabatha

Dominique Tipper (The Expanse) as Jessica

What is the movie runtime?

The short has a runtime of 18 minutes.

