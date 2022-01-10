Welcome to an early look at everything coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of February 2022. Below, we’ll walk you through every new movie and TV series (licensed or Original) coming to the region throughout the shortest month of the year.

As always, keep an eye on removals for Netflix UK throughout February 2022 and watch what you can while you can. The big TV removal for the month is Parks & Recreation which leaves on the first.

For an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in February head on over to our dedicated page where we split them up and walk you through them in-depth.

Please note this list is still a work-in-progress and we’ll be adding titles to it as and when we get them.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N – The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns.

– The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns. Guest House (2020) – Comedy about a newly engaged couple buying their dream home but with the caveat they’ve got a party animal living in the guesthouse.

Meet The Parents (2000) – Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

– Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2022) N – Dutch film that examines the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar who were separated during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.

Raising Dion (Season 2) N – The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother.

– The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother. The Peacemaker (1997) – George Clooney and Nicole Kidman star in this action thriller about an army colonel and a civilian tracking down a stolen nuclear weapon.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) N – The second and final season of the Mexican steamy drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) N – Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children.

– Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children. Kid Cosmic (Season 3) N – The final season of the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4th

Looop Lapeta (2022) N – Indian comedy from Sony about a woman racing against time to save her boyfriend.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N – The feel-good series returns after the explosive events of the season 1 finale.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th

Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger get it on in this LGBTQ romance movie that’s approaching its 20th year anniversary.

– Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger get it on in this LGBTQ romance movie that’s approaching its 20th year anniversary. Ridley Jones (Season 3) N – Chris Nee’s third season of the animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 6th

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – An animated feature film based on the classic story about a marmoset embarking on a wild adventure to travel around the world in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th

Bigbug (2022) N – From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe.

– From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe. Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N – A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey a woman who conned the New York elite.

– A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey a woman who conned the New York elite. Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – This teen rom-com will reach new heights in this sequel starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, and Griffin Gluck.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N – Italian romantic drama.

– Italian romantic drama. Fishbowl Wives (2022) N – Japanese drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 18th

Space Force (Season 2) N – Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a slimmed-down second season.

– Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a slimmed-down second season. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – A new entry in the horror franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 25th