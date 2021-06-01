Action-Thriller ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is Coming to Netflix US Exclusively in July 2021

An exciting new action-thriller comparable to that of John Wick is on its way to Netflix in July 2021, Gunpowder Milkshake. With the acting talents of Lena Headey, and Karen Gillian, it’s certain to blow plenty of subscribers away. We’ve got all the information you’ll want to know about Gunpowder Milkshake, including, the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Gunpowder Milkshake is an upcoming regionally licensed Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Navot Papushado, and based on the screenplay written by Papushdo, and Ehud Lavski. The feature was produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona under their production company The Picture Company.

When is the Gunpowder Milkshake Netflix release date?

Gunpowder Milkshake will be availble to Netflix US suscribers on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

The international release of the movie is scheduled a week later for Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Sadly, Netflix is the not the international distributor as the rights belong to StudioCanal and STX Enrertainment, so it remains unclear where subscribers outside of the US can stream Gunpowder Milkshake.

What is the plot of Gunpowder Milkshake?

The official plot for Gunpowder Milkshake from StudioCanal:

In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of the gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Who are the cast members of Gunpowder Milkshake?

It looks like Gunpowder Milkshake has an incredibly exciting cast:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sam Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy | Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Doctor Who Madeleine Carla Gugino The Haunting of Hill House | Watchmen | Gerald’s Game Scarlet Lena Headey 300 | Game of Thrones | Dredd Nathan Paul Giamatti Sideways | Cinderella Man | 12 Years a Slave Anna May Angela Bassett Strange Days | Black Panther | Contact Jim McAlester Ralph Ineson Chernobyl | The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Guardians of the Galaxy Florence Michelle Yeoh Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | Crazy Rich Asians | Tomorrow Never Dies Young Sam Freya Allan The Witcher | The Third Day | Into the Badlands Emily Chloe Coleman My Spy | Big Little Lies | Upload Virgil Adam Nagaitis The Terror | The Commuter | The Man with the Iron Heart (2017) Dr. Ricky Michael Smiley Kill List | Free Fire | Luther David Samuel Anderson The History Boys | The Lady in the Van | Doctor Who

When and where did the production of Gunpowder Milkshake take place?

Filming for Gunpowder Milkshake took place long before the global pandemic as it was carried out in Berlin between June 3rd, 2019 and August 20th, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gunpowder Milkshake? Let us know in the comments below!