‘Altered Carbon’ Comes to an End at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix’s futuristic sci-fi series, Altered Carbon has come to an end after two seasons. Fans had remained hopeful that Altered Carbon would return for season 3, but that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Altered Carbon is a Netflix Original Sci-Fi series created by Laeta Kalogridis, and based on the novel of the same name by British author Richard K. Morgan.

Despite making a strong start with its first season, the second season was not as well received. It took over two years between the release of the first and second season, which could be credited for a significant drop in subscriber viewership.

Altered Carbon Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated: 27/08/2020)

After only two seasons, Altered Carbon has come to an end at Netflix.

The cancelation comes in the wake of a recent string of Originals coming to an abrupt end, such as The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. While the aforementioned Originals were canceled due to Coronavirus Pandemic, it was a much simpler reason for the cancelation of Altered Carbon.

According to Variety, an inside source revealed that the decision was based on performance. The second season struggled to retain viewers from the first season, and as such was deemed too costly to produce without a larger audience.

Will Altered Carbon ever return?

Netflix is not known for its reputation of reviving series that they have already canceled.

One of the most significant Originals to be canceled, Anne with an E, has received over a million signatures in its campaign to see the series revived. Despite the incredible number, Netflix hasn’t revived the show.

Other comparable Originals with large fan support was The OA and Sense8. Both titles also saw campaigns to revive the series but to no avail.

The only way Altered Carbon could be revived is if millions of subscribers around the world were to tune into the series and binge it. If subscribers can prove there is a significant audience that wants the series to return, then maybe there is a chance.

Would you like to see a third season of Altered Carbon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!