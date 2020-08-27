List of Netflix Movies Restarting Production Soon After COVID Delays

The global COVID-19 pandemic hit the film and TV industry very hard, with every single production shutting down in March 2020. But now, after several months, many productions are slowly coming back to life and setting dates for when they will get the cameras rolling again. Below we have the list of some of the major Netflix Original feature films soon resuming production and when they’re now expected to release.

If you missed our huge list of TV series restarting production go ahead and check that out. These lists are by no means every movie coming up soon but rather the ones we’ve earned about their productions and when they restart.

Netflix Original films resuming/starting production soon

Below is a list of every new Netflix feature film either starting or resuming production soon:

Red Notice

Desire of the Prey

The Gray Man

The Adam Project

Metal Lords

Sand Kings

47 Ronin Sequel

Slumberland

Matilda

Warrior’s Way

Love Hard

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

Nightbooks

They Cloned Tyrone

Hustle

Untitled Alicia Keys romantic comedy

13: The Musical

Netflix’s Red Notice is an upcoming thriller/heist film directed by Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper). It stars an impressive A-List cast with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The plot revolves around an Interpol agent (Dwayne Johnson) who is considered the best tracker in the world by his colleagues. Gal Gadot plays world’s most wanted art thief who Johnson’s character has to track down at all cost.

Red Notice is currently scheduled to start production in September 2020 and is planned to take place in such European cities as Rome, Italy and London, UK.

Predicted release date: Late 2021

Directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt and starring Sandra Bullock, Desire of the Prey (previously titled Unforgiven) tells the story of a woman who is trying to rejoin society after serving 15 years for murdering two police officers. She desires to live quietly with her younger sister (Aisling Franciosi), but one of the murdered police officer’s two sons seek revenge for their father. Also cast in Desire of the Prey are Daredevil and The Punisher stars Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal as well as How To Get Away With Murder‘s Viola Davis,

Production for Desire of the Prey began earlier this year, but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for the new Netflix drama will continue in September in Vancouver, Canada and will last until October 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Ryan author Mark Greaney, Netflix’s The Gray Man is intended to be the first installment in a series of espionage thriller films produced and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The Avengers: Endgame duo has been developing this film for several years before it started to move forward. The Gray Man will star Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry, a former CIA agent who is hunted by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Production for The Gray Man is currently set to begin in January 2021.

Predicted release date: 2021/2022

Formerly titled Our Name Is Adam and starring Tom Cruise, The Adam Project was in and out of development since 2012. As the project was acquired by Netflix earlier this year, it is moving forward with Ryan Reynolds as one of the two leads. The Adam Project is a sci-fi time-travel film telling the story of young Adam Reed who discovers a wounded older version of himself (Ryan Reynolds) in his garage one day. Together they embark on an adventure to save their father and save the world.

The Adam Project is set to begin production in November 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021/2022

Produced and written by the controversial Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Metal Lords will tell the story of two teenagers trying to form a Metal band in a high-school where exactly two people have about Heavy Metal music. They struggle to find a bass player, but instead find a girl, who plays cello. The trio must compete in Battle of the Bands or everything is lost. Both boys have difficult lives and Metal music is their only salvation.

Metal Lords, directed by Cannes Film Festival winner Peter Sollett, will enter production in October 2020 in Portland, US.

Predicted release date: 2021

Another upcoming feature film indirectly related to Game of Thrones is Sand Kings. Produced by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin, Sand Kings is based on Martin’s 1979 novelette of the same name. In fact this is the second live-action adaptation of the novelette as it was first adapted into a television film back in 1995. The plot of Sand Kings revolves around Simon Kress, a wealthy playboy on the planet Baldur, who loves to collect dangerous, exotic animals. When most of his pets die after being left alone during a long business trip, he ventures into the city to find replacements. He is unsatisfied by the offerings in the stores he has patronized in the past, but eventually he comes across a mysterious new establishment called Wo & Shade.

Sand Kings currently has no production dates set in stone, but we hope to hear about them very soon.

The sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves fantasy action film is coming to Netflix and will be set 300 years in the future. It is said to be a mashup of genres including martial arts, horror, sci-fi and cyberpunk. Disney’s Mulan actor Ron Yuan is set to direct.

The 47 Ronin sequel is planned to enter production either in November 2020 or alternatively the first quarter of 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Predicted release date: 2022

Netflix’s Slumberland is a live-action adaptation of Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strip. It tells the story of a girl who has lost her father and travels to a mystical land with a half-man/half-monster creature called Flip (Jason Momoa). Flip promises that there is a way to get her father back. Momoa’s beast character will be entirely CGI with motion-capture. Constantine and The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is set to direct the film.

Filming for Slumberland will begin in November 2020 and will last through February 2021.

Predicted release date: 2022

Based on James Dahl’s bestselling novel of the same name, Matilda tells the story of an intelligent little girl who is stuck with her nasty parents and her sadist school headmistress. With her kind teacher, revolting classmates, and her huge imagination, she tries to change her destiny. It currently isn’t known who will play the titular character, but Ralph Fiennes of Schindler’s List and Harry Potter fame will play the sadist headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Jodie Comer and Emma Stone were considered for the role of Miss Honey, Matilda’s kind teacher.

Filming for Matilda will begin in early 2021.

Predicted release date: 2022

Directed by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico producer Jose Padilha ans starring Oscar Isaac, Warrior’s Way is an upcoming martial arts film telling a story that stretches from 19th century Japan to modern day US and Japan. Oscar Isaac will play Rickson Gracie, a retired fighter who is inducted in the MMA Hall of Fame.

Filming for Warrior’s Way will last for three months between September and November 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021

Love Hard is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Nina Dobrev. The plot of Love Hard revolves around a woman who meets a very nice guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him on Christmas only to discover she’s been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.

Netflix’s Love Hard will shoot from October 5 to November 24 in Vancouver, Canada.

Predicted release date: November/December 2021

The third installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before teen romantic comedy trilogy, Always and Forever, Lara Jean continue the story of Lara Jean Song-Covey and Peter Kavinsky, a young couple played by Lara Condor and Noah Centineo respectively. The first two films are available on Netflix.

Filming for Always and Forever, Lara Jean is largely complete with only additional photography left to do between August 31 and September 2, 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021

Netflix’s Nightbooks is an upcoming dark fantasy film directed by Brightburn’s David Yarovesky and produced by original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. Adapted from the J. A. White book of the same name, Nightbooks tells the story of Alex, a horror enthusiast, who one night is entrapped by an evil witch and is forced to tell one of his original horror tales each night, not unlike Arabian Nights.

Nightbooks will begin production in October which will last until December 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021/2022

Starring Star Wars‘ John Boyega, They Cloned Tyrone is an upcoming pulpy sci-fi film about an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Boyega plays Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer who is shot dead by rival Isaac and then very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident. Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris were said to be frontrunners for the roles of Slick Charles and Yo-Yo respectively.

They Cloned Tyrone is currently set to enter production in November 2020 in South Africa.

Predicted release date: 2021/2022

Netflix’s Hustle is an upcoming sports drama starring Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler as a pro basketball scout, Stanley Beren. He is excited, for the first time in a very long while, when he discovers Spanish amateur baller, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Fueled with new-found purpose, Stanley makes it his mission to groom Bo for the NBA. Jeremiah Zagar is set to direct.

Hustle is currently planned to be filmed from September to December 2020.

Predicted release date: 2021

Produced by popular singer and producer Alicia Keys and starring actress and singer Christina Milian, this upcoming romantic comedy will revolve around Erica (Milian), an aspiring pop artist. Erica’s record deal went belly up as did her engagement with Jason (Jay Pharoah) and now she works at a resort as a lounge singer. When Jason and his new girl arrive on the island, Erica has to keep a cool head.

The film is currently planned to enter production in October 2020 in Mauritius.

Predicted release date: 2021

Netflix’s 13: The Musical is a film adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown to compose new music and Tony winner Robert Horn. The musical follows young Evan Goldman as he moves from New York City to small-town Indiana. While grappling with his parents’ divorce, he prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

Production for 13: The Musical is planned to begin in Fall 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Predicted release date: 2021