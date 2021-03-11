American-French Thriller ‘Oxygen’ Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Claustrophobics look away, as Netflix’s new French Original, Oxygen, will see Mélanie Laurent fight for her life inside the confined space of a cryogenic chamber. Coming to Netflix in May, we have everything you need to know about Oxygen, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Oxygen is an upcoming Netflix Original American-French survival-thriller directed by Alexandre Aja and written by Christie LeBlanc. The feature is produced by Gateway Films and Wild Bunch.

Upon release, Oxygen will be the second French-language Original to be released on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Oxygen Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that Oxygen is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021.

Oxygen will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of Oxygen?

A woman suffering from severe memory loss wakes up inside of a cryogenic chamber. Trapped inside and rapidly losing oxygen, the key to her survival is remembering who she is.

Who are the cast members of Oxygen?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Oxygen:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Mélanie Laurent Inglourious Basterds | Beginners | Now You See Me TBA Mathieu Amalric The Diving Bell and the Butterfly | The Grand Budapest Hotel | Munich Inspector Ortiz Marc Saez Borgia | Day of Atonement | The Garfield Show TBA Malik Zidi Lines of Wellington | Poison Friends | Changing Times Capitaine Moreau Eric Herson-Macarel The Wyvern’s Lair | Don’t Worry, I’m Fine | Nocturama Alice Cathy Cerda Lost and Found | My Days of Glory | Petits secrets en famille

Since the announcement of the project, the lead role has changed hands multiple times. In July 2017 Anne Hathaway had been attached to the project but was later replaced by Noomi Rapace in February 2020. Only a few months later Rapace left the project and was replaced by Mélanie Laurent.

When and where did the production of Oxygen take place?

Principal photography began in July 2020 when all of the remaining cast members were confirmed.

Director of Oxygen, Alexandre Aja, had the following to say about the project:

After a period spent in lockdown, a project which in its core explores confinement and claustrophobia was a no-brainer, almost a necessity. I am very enthusiastic to collaborate with Wild Bunch and Melanie Laurent and to begin a beautiful creative adventure with Netflix.

Are you excited for the release of Oxygen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!