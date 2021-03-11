French Biographical-Drama ‘Madame Claude’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Coming to Netflix in April 2020 is the first film in almost 40 years that will take on the incredible life of famous French brothel-keeper Madame Claude. We have everything you need to know about the French biographical-drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Madame Claude is an upcoming French Netflix Original biographical-drama directed by Sylvie Verheyde and based on the life of Madame Claude, the most famous French brother keeper. In the late 70s and early 80s, multiple films were based on Madame Claude, but it’s taken almost 40 years for another adaptation.

Upon release, Madame Claude will be the first French Original movie on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Madame Claude Netflix release date?

Madame Claude will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Friday, April 2nd, 2021.

What is the plot of Madame Claude?

Madame Claude, the owner of a flourishing brothel in 1960s Paris holds power and influence over the French criminal and political worlds. But her hold on her Empire is threatened by an affluent young woman who joins her ranks.

Who are the cast members of Madame Claude?

The lead and supporting cast members have been confirmed to star in Madame Claude:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Fernande Grudet / Madame Claude Karole Rocher Polisse | Paris la Blanche | Braqui Jo Attia Roschdy Zem The Cold Light of Day | Chocolat | Bad Faith Sidonie Garance Marillier Raw | Ad Vitam | Pompei TBA Pierre Deladonchamps Stranger by the Lake | Sorry Angel | A Kid TBA Annabelle Belmondo *debuting in Madame Claude* TBA Hafsia Herzi Tu mérites un amour | Française | Couscous TBA Joséphine de La Baume The Hitman’s Bodyguard | Rush | One Day TBA Mylène Jampanoï Martyrs | Hereafter | 36 la Physio chez Castel Lucile Jaillant White House Farm | Olivia | Call My Agent! Virginie Liah O’Prey Mary Queen of Scots | Black Snow | Bad Land: Road to Fury André Paul Hamy The Ornithologist | 9 Fingers | Sibyl Homme Italien Lorenzo Harani The ABC Murders | Clem | The Traveller La cliente boutique Aleksandra Yermak Cold War | Bodily | Inhuman Resources la fille envisagée Mathilde Moigno Cain | La traque | Just a Gigolo Lola Léa Rostain Man Up! | For the Ones We Loved | OVNI(s)

When and where did filming for Madame Claude take place?

Principal Photography began in early May 2019 and finished after seven weeks of shooting on June 25th, 2019.

Filming took place in Paris, and various locations across Ile-de-France, and lastly in the French city of Nice.

Who was the real Madame Claude?

Fernande Grudet or better known as Madame Claude was one of the most powerful and affluent brothel keepers of Paris, France in the 1960s.

Setting up one of the most exclusive prostitution networks in Paris, her clientele ranged from powerful political figures to celebrities and members of the mafia. Some of the clients named by Grudet herself were the Shah of Iran, John F. Kennedy, and the former head of Fiat, Gianna Agnelli.

Despite her protection as an informant for the police, her empire began to crumble around her when the French judge Jean-Louis Bruguière began dismantling everything she had built. Pursued for the 11 million francs of unpaid tax, Madame Claude fled to Los Angeles.

Madame Claude would later return to France and served a small jail sentence of four months. After her release from prison, she would again attempt to set up a new prostitution ring but was caught and sentenced to a term in Fleury-Mérogis Prison.

The former Madame passed away in Nice, on December 19th, 2015 at the age of 92.

