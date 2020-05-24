‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Coming Weekly to Netflix UK

America’s Got Talent will make its return to Netflix UK having missed some of the recent spin-offs. Season 15 will be dropping on Netflix weekly from May 29th, 2020.

As per previous years where Netflix gets new episodes, they come several days after their US debut on the American network, NBC. New episodes will start airing in the US from Tuesday, May 26th, and then come to Netflix UK on Friday.

The big news for the new season of America’s Got Talent is the addition of the new judge, Sofia Vergara.

Sofia is mainly known for her recent stint on the ABC series Modern Family that came to an end this year (and coincidentally dropped on Netflix UK too).

Most will probably be familiar with the format of the show where the first few weeks are auditions that then eventually get whittled down the eventual winner.

It’s going to be an incredible month on Netflix UK if you love reality series. Not only will Netflix be picking up another NBC series, The Titan Games hosted by Dwayne Johnson. In addition, it’s also secured the rights to the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and a few other reality delights.

Throughout May and June 2020, America’s Got Talent won’t be the only weekly talent show dropping with yet another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race coming to Netflix UK too.

While you’re waiting, season 14 is currently available in full on Netflix UK too although that will likely depart over the next few months as Netflix only keeps the license for a limited time.

With thanks to Netflix UK and Ireland fan page on Facebook for the heads up.

Will you be watching AGT season 15 on Netflix UK? Let us know down in the comments.