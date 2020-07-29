What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Animated Superhero Original ‘Fearless’ Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Animated Superhero Original ‘Fearless’ Coming to Netflix in August 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 29, 2020, 12:00 pm EST

Despite there being no Marvel or DC movies this summer, it’s still been a summer of superheroes on Netflix. Adding to the growing list of superhero titles available on Netflix is the animated adventure Fearless, which will be arriving in August 2020.

Fearless is an upcoming Netflix Original animated superhero-family-comedy, directed, and co-created by Cory Edwards. Vanguard Films and Animation, along with 3QU Media are responsible for the production of Netflix’s latest animated tale.

When is the Netflix release date for Fearless?

It has been confirmed that that animated superhero feature Fearless will be coming to Netflix on Friday, August 14th, 2020.

Fearless has a runtime of 89 minutes.

Netflix poster for Fearless. Copyright – 3QU Media

What is the plot of Fearless?

Reid, an enthusiastic gamer, levels up to become a full-time babysitter when his favorite superhero video game drops three incredible superpowered babies, from space, into his backyard.

Who’s in the cast of Fearless?

The following actors have been confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Netflix Original Fearless:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
MelanieYara ShahidiSalt | Black-ish | Grown-ish
ReidMiles RobbinsBlockers | Halloween | Daniel Isn’t Real
Private WadeDwayne WadeWhat to Expect When You’re Expecting | Shot in the Dark | Relentless
DJFat JoeHappy Feet | She’s Gotta Have It | Night School
Private RonnieLeyon AzubuikeAlpha Must Die | Slumber Party Slaughter | The Young and the Restless
Dr. ArcannisMiguelCoco | Crazy Rich Asians | Baywatch
KiraAmari McCoy9-1-1 | Eneresto’s Manifesto | T.O.T.S.
Zona NightweatherAngie MartinezNothing to Lose | Generation UM. | Blazin’
Captain LightspeedJadakissBlade 2 | Exit Wounds | Are We There Yet?

When did filming take place?

According to IMDb pro, filming for the series began in July 2018, and didn’t go into post-production until the following year in May.

The feature film was only acknowledged as completed on July 22nd, 2020.

fearless netflix superhero 2

Second Netflix poster for Fearless. Copyright – 3QU Media

Are you looking forward to the release of Fearless on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

