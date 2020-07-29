Animated Superhero Original ‘Fearless’ Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Despite there being no Marvel or DC movies this summer, it’s still been a summer of superheroes on Netflix. Adding to the growing list of superhero titles available on Netflix is the animated adventure Fearless, which will be arriving in August 2020.

Fearless is an upcoming Netflix Original animated superhero-family-comedy, directed, and co-created by Cory Edwards. Vanguard Films and Animation, along with 3QU Media are responsible for the production of Netflix’s latest animated tale.

When is the Netflix release date for Fearless?

It has been confirmed that that animated superhero feature Fearless will be coming to Netflix on Friday, August 14th, 2020.

Fearless has a runtime of 89 minutes.

What is the plot of Fearless?

Reid, an enthusiastic gamer, levels up to become a full-time babysitter when his favorite superhero video game drops three incredible superpowered babies, from space, into his backyard.

Who’s in the cast of Fearless?

The following actors have been confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Netflix Original Fearless:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Melanie Yara Shahidi Salt | Black-ish | Grown-ish Reid Miles Robbins Blockers | Halloween | Daniel Isn’t Real Private Wade Dwayne Wade What to Expect When You’re Expecting | Shot in the Dark | Relentless DJ Fat Joe Happy Feet | She’s Gotta Have It | Night School Private Ronnie Leyon Azubuike Alpha Must Die | Slumber Party Slaughter | The Young and the Restless Dr. Arcannis Miguel Coco | Crazy Rich Asians | Baywatch Kira Amari McCoy 9-1-1 | Eneresto’s Manifesto | T.O.T.S. Zona Nightweather Angie Martinez Nothing to Lose | Generation UM. | Blazin’ Captain Lightspeed Jadakiss Blade 2 | Exit Wounds | Are We There Yet?

When did filming take place?

According to IMDb pro, filming for the series began in July 2018, and didn’t go into post-production until the following year in May.

The feature film was only acknowledged as completed on July 22nd, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the release of Fearless on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!