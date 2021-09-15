Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘9-1-1’ or ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Netflix?

9-1-1, produced by Ryan Murphy, returns for its fifth season on Fox in 2021 and if you’re looking to catch 9-1-1 on Netflix or its spin-off 9-1-1 Lone Star, you’re going to come up short. Despite most of Murphy’s shows being on Netflix, this is one that will unlikely hit the service.

The procedural series is produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and began airing on Fox back in January 2018. Two of those producers now work with Netflix under exclusive overall deals.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, and Aisha Hinds who play various roles within the emergency services whether that be police officers, paramedics, emergency call dispatchers, or firefighters.

The mothership series is among the highest-rated shows not only on Fox but on network television as a whole.

Is 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star on Netflix in the United States?

Now despite Netflix managing to continue licensing some of Ryan Murphy’s other big shows, 9-1-1 has sadly never been part of that. Netflix continues to host American Horror Story, Glee, American Crime Story and Pose for instance.

However, the contracts never applied to 9-1-1 (could be because the previously mentioned titles are on FX with the exception of Glee) and both 9-1-1 and its spin-off Lone Star are available exclusively on Hulu.

The Fox Now app also works as a catch-up service for the series but eventually loses the rights to go on Hulu exclusively.

Where is 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 streaming internationally?

Likewise, Netflix has never acquired the rights to the show internationally either.

Instead, both shows recently were added to Disney+ as part of the Star collection of content. In most regions, only the first three seasons of 9-1-1 are available on Disney+ with future seasons being added after the broadcast rights end.

In the UK, new seasons air first on Sky and then are available on catch-up via NowTV before jumping over to Disney+.

In Australia, 7+ has access to Lone Star exclusively while 2 seasons of the main show are currently available there.

In Canada, your only option of watching the show via streaming is through Disney+.

Do you wish 9-1-1 and Lone Star was streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.