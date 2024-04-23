‘Rebel Moon Part Two’ Debuts to Weaker Viewership Than Part 1 But It’s Not A Disaster

The highly anticipated viewing figures for the sequel to Rebel Moon are here. How well did it do?

As a quick recap, let’s recall how well the first movie did when it was released late last year. Back then, the movie was slightly boosted by an earlier release time, debuting on a Thursday night and over the holiday period, undoubtedly giving it a more favorable release than part 2.

As a reminder, Part One debuted to 54.10 million viewing hours globally and 23.9M views.

The movie went on to feature in the Netflix top 10s for four weeks:

Week Period Hours (M) Views / CVE NFLX Rank Weeks in Top 10 December 17th, 2023 to December 24th, 2023 54,100,000 23,900,000 1 1 December 24th, 2023 to December 31st, 2023 77,000,000 (+42%) 34,000,000 1 2 December 31st, 2023 to January 7th, 2024 25,100,000 (-67%) 11,100,000 2 3 January 7th, 2024 to January 14th, 2024 8,900,000 (-65%) 3,900,000 8 4

Part Two debuted in its first three days with 44.20 million hours watched and 21.40 Million views. The first movie also notably re-appeared in the Netflix charts, scooping up an additional 12.5 million hours and 5.5 million views.

Here’s how Netflix describes the first week viewership for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver in their press release:

“Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver debuted at #1 on the English Films List with 21.4M views, making it the most-watched title of the week. The sci-fi epic reached the Top 10 in 92 countries and pulled its prequel, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, back onto the list at #5 (5.5M views). Snyder has now had three consecutive #1 films on Netflix: Rebel Moon Parts One & Two and Army of the Dead.”

Let’s stack that first three-day performance against Netflix’s other movies (both big and small) over the past few years:

What’s our verdict on these numbers? They’re OK. They’re not great, but they’re also not a complete disaster. The big question is, will they be enough for a third movie to be greenlit? Given the change in Netflix Film leadership, its future is not certain, although Zack Snyder continues to work on new projects at the streamer, such as Twilight of the Gods coming in the Fall of 2024.

Samba TV Numbers vs Other Netflix Movies

The first company to publish numbers for Rebel Moon Part 2 was Samba TV, which measures viewership in the US on TV devices. They released the first numbers yesterday from April 19th through April 21st, stating that 967,000 had tuned in to watch the movie over the first three days.

Their Tweet also stated, “Black and Hispanic households were particularly likely to tune in, each over-indexing by 16%.”

We don’t have direct comparison numbers with Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 via Samba TV because the analytics company only released 5-day figures for the movie. In the first 5 days, the first film picked up 1.7M US households.

How well does that 967k figure stack up against other Netflix movie releases in the first three days? It tracks pretty low, being beaten out by the likes of The Starling, Pain Hustlers, and Army of Thieves.

Rebel Moon will have even more chances to enter the top 10s throughout the year, with the R-rated director cuts expected to arrive on Netflix in late Summer 2024.

Thanks to What’s on Netflix contributor Frederic Durand, who primarily writes for his Substack Netflix and Chiffres, for helping us put this article together. His new top 10 report will be on our site tomorrow.

Are you impressed by the Rebel Moon viewership so far? Let us know in the comments.