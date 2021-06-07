Netflix ‘Geeked Week’: Day 1 Roundup; Shadow and Bone, Army of Thieves and More

Even though today was only the first day of the event, we’d say that Netflix’s Geeked event has already been worth it. From renewal announcements to release date reveals, day one has not been disappointing. From the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel, to Shadow & Bone news, to a teaser of the upcoming second installment of Lupin, Geeked has been chockfull with interesting news so far.

Titles covered on Day 1 of Netflix’s Geeked Week:

Army of the Dead: Army of Thieves

Shadow & Bone

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s The Last Mercenary

Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road

Lupin

Sweet Girl

Vikings: Valhalla

Army of the Dead: Army of Thieves Release Window Announced

Army of Thieves is an upcoming romantic comedy-heist film directed by Matthias Schweighöfer with a screenplay by Shay Hatten, from an original story co-written by Zack Snyder and Hatten. A prequel to Army of the Dead, the film stars Schweighöfer, who reprises his role as Ludwig Dieter, along with a supporting cast that includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai and Peter Simonischek.

Producer Deborah Snyder revealed during the Geeked event that the prequel film is planned to premiere in the Fall on Netflix.

Shadow & Bone Renewed for Season 2

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy streaming television series developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix that premiered on April 23, 2021. It is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse created by American author Leigh Bardugo: her trilogy, the first of which is Shadow and Bone (2012); and the duology that begins with Six of Crows (2015). All eight episodes of the first season premiered on April 21, 2021 adapting Shadow and Bone and an original storyline featuring the Crows. In June 2021, the series was renewed for a second season also consisting of eight episodes.

It was officially revealed that the series has been renewed for a second season. Frequent visitors of What’s on Netflix knew this already of course, as we revealed it back in March, before the series had even premiered. You can view the announcement tweet below:

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/vH9rdTtkcq — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 7, 2021

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s The Last Mercenary First Look

The Last Mercenary is an upcoming action comedy film directed by David Charhon with a written screenplay by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane. The film stars Jean-Claude Van Damme in the lead role, along with a supporting cast that includes Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza. It will be released on Netflix on July 30, 2021.

A mysterious secret agent who has been denounced by his government must return to France when his son becomes framed by an international terrorist organization. You can view the official trailer below:

Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road Extended Preview

After a remote Canadian diamond mine collapses, an ice driver leads an impossible rescue mission to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters. The Ice Road is an upcoming disaster-action thriller film written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and starring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, with Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Holt McCallany, Martin Sensmeier, Matt McCoy, and Matt Salinger in supporting roles. The film will be released by Netflix on June 25, 2021.

A new clip of the upcoming film has been released. You can view it below through the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account:

On this road, one split second decision can mean the difference between life and ice. #GeekedWeek @NetflixGeeked @ambermidthunder pic.twitter.com/AZYrldDaAk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Lupin Extended Preview

Lupin is a French mystery thriller streaming television series created by George Kay and François Uzan that premiered on Netflix on 8 January 2021. The series consists of ten episodes, with the first five episodes released in January 2021 and the remainder scheduled to be released on 11 June 2021. Before the release of its second season, Lupin was officially renewed by Netflix for a third.

Netflix has released a teaser for the remaining episodes of season 1 (the other 5 episodes). You can view the teaser below:

Advertisement

Sweet Girl First Look

Sweet Girl is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut and written by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples. It stars Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, and Marisa Tomei. It is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2021, by Netflix.

A first look teaser at Sweet Girl has been released, which you can view below:

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Vikings: Valhalla First Behind the Scenes Look

Vikings: Valhalla is an upcoming historical action-fiction drama television series for Netflix, created by screenwriter Jeb Stuart, and a spin-off to History’s Vikings. This series starts a century after the original series and will tell the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history: Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror, a Viking descendant.

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes clip of the production of Vikings: Valhalla, which you can view below: