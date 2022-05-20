BBC Courtroom Drama ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Headed to Netflix in June 2022

Netflix has acquired the exclusive international distribution rights to the British series You Don’t Know Me which aired on the BBC and will be headed to the service globally (including the UK) in June 2022.

Set to arrive on Netflix on June 17th, 2022, the four-part series comes from Snowed-In Productions who are behind Too Close and Mrs. Wilson.

Bustle first revealed that Netflix had acquired the rights to the mini-series back in November 2021 noting that it’d be “heading to Netflix not too long after its UK release.” It went on to release on the BBC iPlayer in the UK in full on December 5th, 2021.

The series is an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name written by Imran Mahmood. It was adapted for our screens by the writer of Vigil, Tom Edge.

Here’s the rundown of what you can expect as per the BBC:

“Hero, a young man from south London, is in the dock for murder. The prosecution barrister relates damning evidence to him in the closing speech. Hero decides he wants to tell his own story, rather than the version that his barrister decided was in his best interests, and exercises his right to present his own closing speech. He fires his barrister and tells the jury that he is innocent, sharing a very different sequence of events that placed a law-abiding car salesman in the frame for murder.”

The series stars Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield), and Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight).

RadioTimes notably said the show is “both a crime series and a love story, which gives you the best of both worlds,” adding it’s a “well-executed piece of telly that is deserving of your attention.”

The Independent also gave the show a four-star out of five rating saying it is a “clever courtroom drama” and that “Samuel Adewunmi will keep you guessing.”

Will You Don’t Know Me be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Netflix will carry the show in the United Kingdom too albeit the difference here will be that instead of carrying Netflix Original branding, it’ll have BBC branding instead. The show is available on the BBC iPlayer too but has an availability notice for only being “available for 6 months.”

It’s unclear whether the June 17th date applies to Netflix UK as the listing for the page doesn’t mention any date.

Will you be checking out this new British courtroom drama on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.