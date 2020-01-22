‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule for 2020

Better Call Saul season 4 will be coming to Netflix in both the UK and the US, among other regions, but the release dates will vary depending on where you live. We’ve got the release schedule for each region as to when Better Call Saul season 4 will be on Netflix which is a must-watch given that El Camino is now on Netflix.

Warning: Spoilers below for Better Call Saul season 3

The show is a must-watch for any Breaking Bad fan. It serves as a prequel to the main show by establishing some of the most loved characters. Season 4 kicks off with a shocking reveal that sees Jimmy’s life flipped upside down again.

Season 3 was the best season of Better Call Saul yet. We’re beginning to understand how Gus Fring’s operation came to be as sizeable as it was before Walter’s involvement. We’ve also seen how bad the two brothers’ relationship got between Chuck and Jimmy. Season 3, of course, ended with Chuck’s house in flames.

Season 4 ran on AMC between August 2018 and October 2018. That’s running slightly later than usual.

Better Call Saul Season 4 Netflix US Release Date

Netflix in the United States understandably has the longest wait for season 4.

AMC shows have thus far released on Netflix in a strict yearly schedule. Into the Badlands releases every March for example and The Walking Dead releases every September.

After months of frustrating waiting, we’re finally going to be able to watch season 4 of Better Call Saul on Netflix in the United States on February 9th, 2020 just days before the season 5 premiere on AMC (which will also come to Netflix).

Better Call Saul Season 4 Netflix Original Release Schedule

Update: As of October 9th, 2018 all episodes of season 4 for Better Call Saul will be on Netflix.

With new episodes airing on Mondays, that will mean any Netflix region that carries Better Call Saul as an Original will get the new episodes the following morning.

These regions include the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and multiple others. To see if you’re in a Netflix Original region, look up Better Call Saul on Netflix. If it has the Netflix logo, congratulations! You got new episodes weekly.

Here’s the full episode schedule for season 4.

Episode Number AMC Release Netflix Release Episode 01 August 6th August 7th Episode 02 August 13th August 14th Episode 03 August 20th August 21st Episode 04 August 27th August 28th Episode 05 September 3rd September 4th Episode 06 September 10th September 11th Episode 07 September 17th September 18th Episode 08 September 24th September 25th Episode 09 October 1st October 2nd Episode 10 October 8th October 9th

For those in the United Kingdom looking ahead, season 5 has yet to be announced but is expected soon.

Are you looking forward to watching season 4 of Better Call Saul on Netflix? Let us know down below.