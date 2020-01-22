What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule for 2020

'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule for 2020

by @kasey__moore on January 22, 2020, 10:12 am EST

Better Call Saul – Picture: AMC/Sony Pictures

Better Call Saul season 4 will be coming to Netflix in both the UK and the US, among other regions, but the release dates will vary depending on where you live. We’ve got the release schedule for each region as to when Better Call Saul season 4 will be on Netflix which is a must-watch given that El Camino is now on Netflix.

Warning: Spoilers below for Better Call Saul season 3

The show is a must-watch for any Breaking Bad fan. It serves as a prequel to the main show by establishing some of the most loved characters. Season 4 kicks off with a shocking reveal that sees Jimmy’s life flipped upside down again.

Season 3 was the best season of Better Call Saul yet. We’re beginning to understand how Gus Fring’s operation came to be as sizeable as it was before Walter’s involvement. We’ve also seen how bad the two brothers’ relationship got between Chuck and Jimmy. Season 3, of course, ended with Chuck’s house in flames.

Season 4 ran on AMC between August 2018 and October 2018. That’s running slightly later than usual.

Better Call Saul Season 4 Netflix US Release Date

Netflix in the United States understandably has the longest wait for season 4.

AMC shows have thus far released on Netflix in a strict yearly schedule. Into the Badlands releases every March for example and The Walking Dead releases every September.

After months of frustrating waiting, we’re finally going to be able to watch season 4 of Better Call Saul on Netflix in the United States on February 9th, 2020 just days before the season 5 premiere on AMC (which will also come to Netflix).

Tony Dalton and Mark Margolis in Better Call Saul Season 4

Better Call Saul Season 4 Netflix Original Release Schedule

Update: As of October 9th, 2018 all episodes of season 4 for Better Call Saul will be on Netflix. 

With new episodes airing on Mondays, that will mean any Netflix region that carries Better Call Saul as an Original will get the new episodes the following morning.

These regions include the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and multiple others. To see if you’re in a Netflix Original region, look up Better Call Saul on Netflix. If it has the Netflix logo, congratulations! You got new episodes weekly.

Here’s the full episode schedule for season 4.

Episode NumberAMC ReleaseNetflix Release
Episode 01August 6thAugust 7th
Episode 02August 13thAugust 14th
Episode 03August 20thAugust 21st
Episode 04August 27thAugust 28th
Episode 05September 3rdSeptember 4th
Episode 06September 10thSeptember 11th
Episode 07September 17thSeptember 18th
Episode 08September 24thSeptember 25th
Episode 09October 1stOctober 2nd
Episode 10October 8thOctober 9th

For those in the United Kingdom looking ahead, season 5 has yet to be announced but is expected soon.

Are you looking forward to watching season 4 of Better Call Saul on Netflix? Let us know down below.

