Netflix News

Netflix Top 10 Report: Never Have I Ever, FUBAR, The Mother, Bloodhounds, Arnold

All the big stories from this week's top 10s for the week ending June 11th, 2023.

by
Published on EST

netflix top 10 report the mother bloodhounds never have i ever

Picture: The Mother, Bloodhounds, and Never Have I Ever

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending June 11th, 2023.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from June 5th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

Article Continues Below...

Never Have I Ever returns strong for its final season.

The fans of Never Have I Ever were there for the release of its final season with 15.5M CVEs over its first four days, an improvement over the launch of season 2 and quite similar to the launch of season 3. A pretty nice landing for the series that will now be a mainstay on homepages for years to come as a successful teenager sitcom.

never have i ever vs other seasons netflix

Never Have I Ever season 4 performance vs season 3 and 2

The Mother earns a place in the all-time Top 10.

the mother new on netflix may 2023

Picture: Netflix

The Mother ended its first 28-day run in sixth place on the All-time Top 10 chart, and when converted to CVEs, the film also did the sixth-best launch for any Netflix film over its first 28 days with 120M CVEs. That’s better than Extraction, but Extraction 2 is around the corner, and that could quickly get back to its higher spot.

the mother vs other netflix top hits

The Mother vs other Netflix top movie hits

Bloodhounds makes an average launch for a South Korean series.

South Korean series are quite frequent on Netflix, but the pattern is always the same (bar Squid Game or All of Us are Dead) with average launches and Bloodhounds continues that trend with only 3.5M CVEs over its first three days.

bloodhounds vs other netflix series

We might expect a better second week as the series boasts strong reviews.

FUBAR will (probably) be back.

14 days after its release, it’s time to check back in with FUBAR’s performance, and so far, it does well with 27.9M CVEs after 14 days. As you can see on this chart highlighting the US Netflix series that was renewed or canceled, FUBAR (and XO, Kitty, for that matter) are swimming in very favorable waters, and they both should be renewed soon. Perhaps as soon as Saturday, during the TUDUM event.

renewed netflix shows

Renewed Netflix Shows vs Canceled Netflix Shows in CVEs (First 14 days performance)

Arnold flexes some pretty weak muscles.

Speaking of FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also the star of a docuseries about his life, and with only 7,7M CVEs after five days, that’s good enough to be the 10th-best launch for a Netflix docuseries, but that also feels quite average.

arnold documentary series vs other netflix docuseries

Arnold vs other Netflix documentary series

Tour de France: Unleashed is a non-starter.

In 2023, Netflix has so far launched three high-profile docuseries about sports: Break Point about tennis, Full Swing about golfing, and Tour de France: Unchained about the famous French cycling race.

Out of those three, Break Point and Tour de France: Unchained missed the charts for their first week (and Full Swing did not exactly do wonders). If these releases are supposed to gauge subscribers’ interest in sports, let’s just say that it is not very promising, as Netflix is apparently embarking into live sports with a golf competition.

Netflix Top 10 Report: Never Have I Ever, FUBAR, The Mother, Bloodhounds, Arnold

Article by

Residing in Normandy in France, Frédéric is an avid Netflix follower hosting the French-language podcast Netflixers and running the Netflix & Chiffres substack.


More on FUBAR

All Tags:

More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address