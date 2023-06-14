Netflix Top 10 Report: Never Have I Ever, FUBAR, The Mother, Bloodhounds, Arnold

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending June 11th, 2023.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from June 5th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

Never Have I Ever returns strong for its final season.

The fans of Never Have I Ever were there for the release of its final season with 15.5M CVEs over its first four days, an improvement over the launch of season 2 and quite similar to the launch of season 3. A pretty nice landing for the series that will now be a mainstay on homepages for years to come as a successful teenager sitcom.

The Mother earns a place in the all-time Top 10.

The Mother ended its first 28-day run in sixth place on the All-time Top 10 chart, and when converted to CVEs, the film also did the sixth-best launch for any Netflix film over its first 28 days with 120M CVEs. That’s better than Extraction, but Extraction 2 is around the corner, and that could quickly get back to its higher spot.

Bloodhounds makes an average launch for a South Korean series.

South Korean series are quite frequent on Netflix, but the pattern is always the same (bar Squid Game or All of Us are Dead) with average launches and Bloodhounds continues that trend with only 3.5M CVEs over its first three days.

We might expect a better second week as the series boasts strong reviews.

FUBAR will (probably) be back.

14 days after its release, it’s time to check back in with FUBAR’s performance, and so far, it does well with 27.9M CVEs after 14 days. As you can see on this chart highlighting the US Netflix series that was renewed or canceled, FUBAR (and XO, Kitty, for that matter) are swimming in very favorable waters, and they both should be renewed soon. Perhaps as soon as Saturday, during the TUDUM event.

Arnold flexes some pretty weak muscles.

Speaking of FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also the star of a docuseries about his life, and with only 7,7M CVEs after five days, that’s good enough to be the 10th-best launch for a Netflix docuseries, but that also feels quite average.

Tour de France: Unleashed is a non-starter.

In 2023, Netflix has so far launched three high-profile docuseries about sports: Break Point about tennis, Full Swing about golfing, and Tour de France: Unchained about the famous French cycling race.

Out of those three, Break Point and Tour de France: Unchained missed the charts for their first week (and Full Swing did not exactly do wonders). If these releases are supposed to gauge subscribers’ interest in sports, let’s just say that it is not very promising, as Netflix is apparently embarking into live sports with a golf competition.