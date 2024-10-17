‘Turn of the Tide’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Turn of the Tide fans are getting a double dose of good news. Following its season 2 renewal in June 2023, Netflix today announced that filming has now wrapped on both season 2 and a third season of the Portuguese drama. The show follows four friends whose lives change dramatically following their discovery of a shipment of cocaine.

The early renewal comes as a vote of confidence, with production taking place back-to-back in the new season. Looking at the Netflix top 10 performance of the show in addition to newly released engagement report data, we know the show only actually spent two weeks in the global top 10, amassing 19.89 million viewing hours following its release on May 26th, 2023. For the entire 2023 window, we know it picked up over 40 million viewing hours, equating to 7.6 million views. In the first half of 2024, it only managed 400,000 views.

Plans for season 3 of the show were unveiled to journalists (including myself) over the summer during a Tres Cantos visit earlier this year. During this visit, we saw several shows in production and heard about future plans from Netflix Spain and Portugal. That said, we couldn’t talk about anything publicly until now. Diego Ávalos, Vice President of Spain, Portugal & Nordics at Netflix, teased that more was on the way and that they were filming in a new location for future seasons.

“We’re shooting Rabo de Peixe season two and three,” Ávalos said when talking about authentically shooting productions and why local hits matter just as much as global hits, “Super successful in Portugal, which is what we focus on, and we shoot between Lisbon and Azores because it’s really an Azores story.”

José Condessa, Helena Caldeira, Kelly Bailey, André Leitão, Rodrigo Tomás, Maria João Bastos, Afonso Pimentel, and Pepê Rapazote are all returning for season 2, while the new seasons will also introduce José Raposo, Ricardo Pereira, and Paolla Oliveira.

There is no release date for season 2 of the show just yet, although Netflix has now provided an updated synopsis for the series: “In the second season, three months after his departure, Eduardo returns to find a completely different reality in Rabo de Peixe. The drugs he hid are no longer in Uncle Joe’s hands but are now controlled by an unexpected enemy, triggering a series of events that will test the group’s bonds of friendship and loyalty.”

Are you excited for seasons 2 and 3 of Turn of the Tides on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.