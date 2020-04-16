‘Bordertown’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Bordertown has finally gotten its global release date with the series having already debuted in Finland in December 2019. All 10 episodes of season 3 of Bordertown are due to release on Netflix globally on May 11th, 2020. Here’s a look at the series in case you’re new and cover what you need to know going into season 3.

We’ll start with a quick recap for those not familiar with Bordertown. And if you’ve seen it before but forgotten what goes on, we forgive you since it’s been two years since the last season dropped onto Netflix.

Bordertown is a Finish crime series very much reminiscent of The Killing or some of the British crime dramas you’d find on Netflix. It’s not to be confused with the animated Bordertown series that departed Netflix a couple of years ago.

The series follows a detective who takes up a job to hopefully slow down but ends up getting involved with even bigger crimes in his new hometown.

Season 1 of Bordertown was added to Netflix in March 2017, and season 2 was added two years later in February 2019.

Season 3 aired on the Finnish network Yle TV1 between December 2019 and wrapped up in February 2020. Now, we know that Netflix is due to receive season 3 on May 11th, 2020.

So in case you weren’t aware, Bordertown is not a full Netflix Original. It falls into the category of being an international exclusive where Netflix handles all distribution outside of the original broadcasted region.

Here’s what you can expect to see in season 3 according to the official description on the show’s website (translated):

“Before Christmas, the family of Kari Sorjonen, a special unit for serious crimes, faces a tragedy that forces Kari to think about what made them move to the border town.”

Once again, the series will be available in the original Finish variant with English subtitles but it will also be available with an English dub.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Bordertown on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.