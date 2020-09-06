‘Hannibal’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in September 2020

Fan-favorite Hannibal which has seen a huge new audience follow the series in 2020 thanks to more regions of Netflix now streaming Hannibal is now set to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom at the end of September 2020. Here’s when it’s leaving, why it’s leaving, whether it could eventually stay, and what that could mean for any revival hopes.

Quick recap. Hannibal is the Sony Pictures series that originally aired on NBC for three shortlived seasons. Created by Bryan Fuller and starring Mads Mikkelson, the series rewinds the clock on the movie showing the early relationship between Hannibal Lecter and his patient.

All three seasons are currently available on Netflix Canada, Australia, the United States of American, and the United Kingdom.

Netflix UK has been streaming the series much longer than the other three. Hannibal has been available since 2016 on the service for Brits. All three other regions got seasons 1-3 added to Netflix earlier in 2020.

When will Hannibal leave Netflix UK?

All three seasons are now currently due to depart Netflix UK on September 29th, 2020. There’s been no official reason as of yet for its removal date and doesn’t necessarily mean it will leave rather than it’s up for renewal and it’s down to Netflix and Sony to come to a new agreement.

As Netflix doesn’t own the show, it has to pay (in this case to Sony) for the temporary licensing rights to show the show on Netflix. You can read more about how Netflix licenses its content here.

For now, you can assume that all three seasons will depart Netflix UK on the date specified unless we hear otherwise in which case we’ll update this article.

Since its addition to Netflix US and other regions earlier this year, the series has seen a big bump in popularity renewing hopes for any sort of revival whether that be in a one-off movie and TV series. Despite rampant speculation and rumors, nothing official has been announced.

If the series does depart Netflix UK, that could spell the end for any revival hopes as Netflix typically revives shows where it can house all the back seasons as we’ve seen with the likes of Lucifer.

Will you miss Hannibal if it leaves Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.