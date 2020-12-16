‘The Office (US)’ is Returning to Netflix UK in January 2021

Everyone stay calm! After over five years since the series removal, The Office (US) will make a return to Netflix UK. All nine seasons of the smash-hit comedy adaptation will be available to stream again soon.

The Office (US) is one of the most in-demand series for Netflix UK subscribers. The NBC comedy, adapted from Ricky Gervais’s smash hit BBC series of the same name, ran for a total of nine seasons and has since become one of the most beloved American comedies in recent memory.

When is The Office (US) returning to Netflix UK?

The news that The Office (US) would be returning to Netflix UK was broken by Netflix on their UK Twitter account.

We know that the series definitely be returning but the exact release date has yet to be revealed.

When The Office (US) makes its return to Netflix UK, it will only bolster the incredible selection of binge-worthy comedies on the UK library.

How many years has it been since The Office (US) was on Netflix UK?

The time has flown since The Office (US) was last on Netflix UK. All nine seasons left the UK library on October 1st, 2015 now over five years ago.

Once the series left Netflix UK it was exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Is The Office (UK) available to stream on Netflix UK?

Despite leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2020, the series soon made return months later. So at the time of writing, you can stream both seasons of The Office (UK) on Netflix UK.

