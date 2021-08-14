Colin Kaepernick Mini-Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

One of the most polarising figures in sport, Colin Kaepernick, is getting his own Netflix Original miniseries. Coming to Netflix in October 2021, Colin in Black & White will explore the formative years of the former NFL Quaterback’s life and his journey to becoming a sports star and activist. Here’s everything we know so far about Colin in Black & White.

Colin in Black & White is an upcoming Netflix Original biopic miniseries created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. Handling the production of the Original is ARRAY Filmworks, who previously worked on the crime drama The White Tiger for Netflix.

Colin Kaepernick has grown to become one of the most influential figures in sports, thanks to his political activism against race and class-related issues in and outside of sports.

Being such an influential figure hasn’t been without controversy, in 2017, after playing for the San Franciso 49ers since 2011, Kapernick was left without a contract and has remained unassigned since. The reason for his release was due in part to his taking the knee or sitting down during the national anthem, which was in protest of racial injustice, police brutality, and systematic oppression in the United States. His protests lead to an increase in growing pressure from political figures such as then-President Donald Trump, who insisted to NFL owners that players who take the knee during the national anthem should be fired.

Taking the knee has grown to become one of the most symbolic symbols in the global fight against racism, which has seen a variety of sports across the world adopt the stance as a pre-game ritual.

When is the Colin in Black & White Netflix release date?

With the release of the first look images, it has been confirmed that the miniseries Colin in Black & White is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 29th, 2021.

What is the plot of Colin in Black & White?

The series explores the early years of Colin Kaepernick, as he navigates his way through issues with race, class, and the actions that lead him to become a future NFL Quarterback for San Francisco 49ers and political activist.

Who are the cast members of Colin in Black & White?

Colin Kaepernick, former NFL Quarterback and political activist will star in the series as the narrator as we follow the NFL Quarterback’s youth through the acting chops of Jaden Michael. This will be the second Netflix Original for Jaden Michael who previously had a small role as Rafe in The Get Down.

Below is the cast list for Colin in Black & White:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Narrator Colin Kaepernick Former NFL Quarterback Young Colin Kaepernick Jaden Michael Paterson | NYC 22 | Wonderstruck Rick Kaepernick Nick Offerman Parks and Recreation | The Founder | Fargo Teresa Kaepernick Mary-Louise Parker RED | Weeds | R.I.P.D. Crystal Klarke Pipkin Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Eddie Amarr Holiday Rush | American Housewife | Liv and Maddie Jake Mace Coronel Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn | Wireless | Pocket Coach Parker Howard M. Lockie That Thing You Do! | Bones | House of Frankenstein Coach Flores Ron Rogge Stranger Things | The Man in the High Castle | Power Rangers Rescue Jordan Johnson Jacob Buster Colony | Suits | The Christmas Dragon Lindsey Sarah Hamilton LA Mermaids | Basic Witches | Dreamcatcher Coach Schott Jonny Lee Monk | Ctrl Alt Delete | Hawaii Five-O Dwayne Chris O’Neal Greenhouse Academy | Raven’s Touch | How to Rock

When and where did filming take place for Colin in Black & White?

According to the production status updates listed on IMDb Pro filming for the series began on February 18th, 2021, which ran four months before coming to an end on June 5th, 2021.

What is the episode count for Colin in Black & White?

The miniseries will have a total of six episodes, each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

