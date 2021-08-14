What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Colin Kaepernick Mini-Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Colin Kaepernick Mini-Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on August 14, 2021, 9:22 am EST
colin kaepernick netflix docuseries coming to netflix in october 2021

Colin in Black & White – Copyright. ARRAY Filmworks

One of the most polarising figures in sport, Colin Kaepernick, is getting his own Netflix Original miniseries. Coming to Netflix in October 2021, Colin in Black & White will explore the formative years of the former NFL Quaterback’s life and his journey to becoming a sports star and activist. Here’s everything we know so far about Colin in Black & White.

Colin in Black & White is an upcoming Netflix Original biopic miniseries created by Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. Handling the production of the Original is ARRAY Filmworks, who previously worked on the crime drama The White Tiger for Netflix.

Colin Kaepernick has grown to become one of the most influential figures in sports, thanks to his political activism against race and class-related issues in and outside of sports.

Being such an influential figure hasn’t been without controversy, in 2017, after playing for the San Franciso 49ers since 2011, Kapernick was left without a contract and has remained unassigned since. The reason for his release was due in part to his taking the knee or sitting down during the national anthem, which was in protest of racial injustice, police brutality, and systematic oppression in the United States. His protests lead to an increase in growing pressure from political figures such as then-President Donald Trump, who insisted to NFL owners that players who take the knee during the national anthem should be fired.

colin kaepernick taking the knee protest

Colin Kaepernick (center) taking the knee before a game for the San Francisco 49ers

Taking the knee has grown to become one of the most symbolic symbols in the global fight against racism, which has seen a variety of sports across the world adopt the stance as a pre-game ritual.

paul pogba taking the knee protest

Paul Pogba, French international and Manchester United Football Club star taking the knee in protest against racism in Football/Soccer

When is the Colin in Black & White Netflix release date?

With the release of the first look images, it has been confirmed that the miniseries Colin in Black & White is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 29th, 2021.

What is the plot of Colin in Black & White?

The series explores the early years of Colin Kaepernick, as he navigates his way through issues with race, class, and the actions that lead him to become a future NFL Quarterback for San Francisco 49ers and political activist.

Who are the cast members of  Colin in Black & White?

Colin Kaepernick, former NFL Quarterback and political activist will star in the series as the narrator as we follow the NFL Quarterback’s youth through the acting chops of Jaden Michael. This will be the second Netflix Original for Jaden Michael who previously had a small role as Rafe in The Get Down.

colin kaepernick netflix docuseries jaden michael

Below is the cast list for Colin in Black & White:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before
Narrator Colin Kaepernick Former NFL Quarterback
Young Colin Kaepernick Jaden Michael Paterson | NYC 22 | Wonderstruck
Rick Kaepernick Nick Offerman Parks and Recreation | The Founder | Fargo
Teresa Kaepernick Mary-Louise Parker RED | Weeds | R.I.P.D.
Crystal Klarke Pipkin Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
Eddie Amarr Holiday Rush | American Housewife | Liv and Maddie
Jake Mace Coronel Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn | Wireless | Pocket
Coach Parker Howard M. Lockie That Thing You Do! | Bones | House of Frankenstein
Coach Flores Ron Rogge Stranger Things | The Man in the High Castle | Power Rangers Rescue
Jordan Johnson Jacob Buster Colony | Suits | The Christmas Dragon
Lindsey Sarah Hamilton LA Mermaids | Basic Witches | Dreamcatcher
Coach Schott Jonny Lee Monk | Ctrl Alt Delete | Hawaii Five-O
Dwayne Chris O’Neal Greenhouse Academy | Raven’s Touch | How to Rock

 

When and where did filming take place for Colin in Black & White?

According to the production status updates listed on IMDb Pro filming for the series began on February 18th, 2021, which ran four months before coming to an end on June 5th, 2021.

colin kaepernick netflix docuseries nick offerman

Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Rick and Teresa Kaepernick – Copyright. ARRAY Filmworks

What is the episode count for Colin in Black & White?

The miniseries will have a total of six episodes, each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

colin kaepernick netflix docuseries jaden michael crystal

Jaden Michael (left) and Klarke Pipkin (right) as Colin Kaepernick and Crystal – Copyright. ARRAY Filmworks

Are you looking forward to watching Colin in Black & White on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

