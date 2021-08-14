BBC Drama ‘Call the Midwife’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in September 2021

Since the release of BritBox almost two years ago, we’ve seen some of the best of the BBC leaving Netflix UK. It was only a matter of time, but one of the nation’s most popular period dramas, Call the Midwife, is scheduled to leave Netflix UK in September 2021.

Call the Midwife has been available to stream on Netflix UK for the past seven years. First added to the library on March 17th, 2014, starting with just the first two seasons. Across those seven years of Call the Midwife being on Netflix UK we’ve seen multiple seasons added and removed.

Since the arrival of BritBox, we’ve seen a mass exodus of BBC titles from the Netflix UK library. Over the past two years, we’ve seen the removal of David Attenboroughs incredible nature docuseries, fantastic dramas, and timeless comedies.

Call the Midwife is a British drama series that chronicles the lives of a group of midwives in East London from the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s.

When is Call the Midwife leaving Netflix UK?

Currently, Call the Midwife is scheduled to leave Netflix UK on Sunday, September 12th, 2021.

Where will Call the Midwife stream after Netflix UK?

Outside of Netflix UK, Call the Midwife was already available to stream on BritBox and BBC iPlayer. Nine seasons and the Christmas specials are available on BritBox which requires a subscription to stream, however, every single episode of Call the Midwife is also available on BBC iPlayer, which does not have a subscription.

Will Call the Midwife return to Netflix UK?

As one of the most popular BBC dramas, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Call the Midwife could return. We wouldn’t expect every season to become available, at the very least the series could return with multiple seasons for a limited time.

Will you be sad to see Call the Midwife leave Netflix UK in September 2021? Let us know in the comments below!