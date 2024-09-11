‘Conversations With A Killer: Charles Manson’ In The Works at Netflix From Joe Berlinger

One of the most infamous cult leaders and criminals in American history will be the subject of a new three-part documentary series that’ll “offer a unique look inside the mind of an infamous serial killer.”



Charles Manson was the notorious cult leader whose “Manson Family” committed the gruesome 1969 murders of Sharon Tate and others in a twisted bid to ignite a race war.

Joe Berlinger is directing the new series, which has executive producers and showrunners Rachael Profiloski and Axel Gerdau attached, as well as story producer Charlie Cook. Production on the series took place in the first half of 2024 and Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the series.

Netflix has previously covered Manson in some of its other titles. The iconic figure was one of the featured subjects in the 2023 docu-series How to Become a Cult Leader (specifically episode 1), which was released in 2023 and narrated by Peter Dinklage. Manson was also featured in the scripted David Fincher-produced series Mindhunter.

As mentioned, this marks the fourth Conversations with a Killer limited docu-series to arrive on Netflix, with the “franchise” starting in 2019 and two more entries in 2022. You can find a dedicated collection of the titles with the category code 81601360. Previous subjects included Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer (with that series released alongside the DAHMER series from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy), and John Wayne Gacy (reportedly the subject of season 3 of Monster). Each series examines, using interviews and rare recording tapes with the perpetrators, examining their crimes and legacies.

Beyond Conversations with a Killer, Joe Berlinger is behind Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel in addition to Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial.

Berlinger will remain on Netflix for another documentary series beyond this entry, Conversations of a Killer. He has another three-part untitled documentary series in which he works with RadicalMedia, Craig D’Entrone (who will serve as executive producer), and Danielle Franco (story producer).

