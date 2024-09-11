‘Dan Da Dan’ Anime Series Sets October 3rd, 2024 Netflix Release Date

A TV anime adaptation of the manga series has been in the works for a long time, and today, Netflix has announced that it’ll be distributing the show globally from October 3rd, 2024.

Science SARU is the studio behind the new Shounen anime, and the talented team has just recently debuted their series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off onto the service. Before that, the team worked on Japan Sinks: 2020 and Devilman Crybaby. Projects elsewhere include The Heike Story, Ride Your Wave, and the upcoming KIMINOIRO.

Netflix confirmed the addition of the show coming to Netflix via X on March 10th, giving us a broad October 2024 release window, which is the same premiere window that the series will have in Japan, where it’ll air on MBS. It was later confirmed the series would touch down on October 3rd.

Netflix holds the global rights to the anime but won’t be exclusive to the streamer. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that it’ll be streaming the movie alongside Netflix in select territories.

Per Crunchyroll, here’s what you can expect from the anime adaptation, which combines supernatural elements with a romantic comedy thriller:

“This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?” The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Here’s a rundown of the other credits for the forthcoming

Original Story: Yukinobu Tatsu (Serialized in “Shonen Jump Plus” BY SHUEISHA)

Yukinobu Tatsu (Serialized in “Shonen Jump Plus” BY SHUEISHA) Director : Fuga Yamashiro

: Fuga Yamashiro Series Composition : Hiroshi Seko

: Hiroshi Seko Music : Kensuke Ushio

: Kensuke Ushio Character Design : Naoyuki Onda

: Naoyuki Onda Creature Design: Yoshimichi Kameda

You can see our full preview of new anime on Netflix in 2024 and beyond in our comprehensive preview, plus every other October anime release here. The highlights of forthcoming titles include Rising Impact, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Moonrise, and Devil May Cry. Returning series include Blood of Zeus, Kengan Ashura, and the final season of Beastars.

Finally, you should be aware that story leaks may be online. That’s because Dan Da Dan was among the many anime and other animated titles that were leaked a little earlier in the year. Suffice it to say, be cautious when looking for more on this show.

Are you looking forward to checking out Dan Da Dan on Netflix?