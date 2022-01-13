‘Degrassi: Next Class’ To Remain on Netflix Despite HBO Max Revival

HBO Max is set to revive Degrassi and become the main streaming home for past seasons too. Netflix fans needn’t worry, however, it’s been confirmed that Degrassi: Next Class won’t be leaving Netflix.

Degrassi, for those unaware, is the teen drama series that originates out of Canada that brands itself as “the longest-running drama series in Canadian history”. The series first debuted in 1980 and has seen numerous revivals and reboots over the years whether that be Degrassi: Junior High, Degrassi, Degrassi: The Next Generation, or Degrassi High.

Netflix’s iteration of the show first touched down back in 2016 and ran for four seasons over the course of 2 years for a total of 40 episodes.

On January 13th, 2022 another reboot in the series was announced. HBO Max will be the recipient of a yet-to-be-titled reboot that’s due to release in 2023.

Furthermore, it was announced that Degrassi: The Next Generation would be finding a new streaming home on HBO Max (only in the United States for now) in Spring 2022.

So that may lead you to wonder whether Netflix could be losing Degrassi: Next Class and the answer is no. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Next Class is not included as part of any HBO Max deal.

Of course, just because it’s not leaving now doesn’t mean it could never leave. As you may know, WildBrain Distribution holds the rights to the show which could mean they chose to license elsewhere after the Netflix deal runs out.

What happened to Degrassi: Next Class on Netflix?

For some fans, they hoped that Netflix would eventually give us a fifth season of the show. For years now, the official Degrassi website has had Next Class with the caption “2016-” which implies that there could be more to come as all the other entries have end dates.

Frequent director of the series, Stefan Brogren confirmed to fans that the show had finished back in March 2019. Was it canceled or did it just end? That’s really semantics as the result is ultimately the same.

Working on new directors reel right now and I’m totally lost watching #DegrassiNextClass. Damn it’s so good! Ended too soon. — Stefan Brogren (@stefanbrogren) March 7, 2019

We’ll keep you posted on the future of Degrassi: Next Class if anything changes but moving forward, you’ll need a HBO Max subscription and a Netflix one to watch the comprehensive library of Degrassi.