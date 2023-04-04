When will ‘iZombie’ Seasons 1-5 Leave Netflix?

iZombie is one of the many shows from The CW that has landed on Netflix around the globe over the last few years but won’t be staying forever. After all, Netflix doesn’t own the rights to iZombie; instead licensed from Warner Bros. Television. When will iZombie seasons 1-5 depart Netflix? Let’s take a look.

iZombie is a series from The CW that aired between 2015 and 2019. It’s essentially a police procedural with a few big twists. We follow Liv, who was at the top of her game as a medical resident. However, after a zombie outbreak at a party she attended, she moves to work at the morgue, where she assists in solving crimes by eating their brains and inheriting their memories.

iZombie featured some excellent writing and, perhaps most importantly, didn’t take itself too seriously. The series is based on the comic series and adapted by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, who were behind Veronica Mars.

With a few exceptions (such as Australia), the series streams globally on Netflix but not as a Netflix Original like some of The CW’s lineup.

Let’s cover first when the series will leave Netflix USA (the region we’re most confident about) then when it’ll leave globally.

When will iZombie leave Netflix in the United States?

iZombie came to Netflix under the expansive arrangement with Netflix and The CW, whereby Netflix US carried every show The CW produced between 2013 and 2019.

Once that final season was added, the clock starts ticking down on when it’ll leave the service. In the US, The CW titles take around five years to depart.

That means we’re currently expecting all five seasons of iZombie to leave Netflix USA in August 2024. That’s because season five arrived on Netflix in August 2019.

As for where it’ll head next. It’ll almost certainly be HBO Max, as Warner Brothers Discovery owns the series and is (mostly) putting all its efforts into stocking that streamer.

When will iZombie leave Netflix globally?

This is almost impossible to answer on a region-by-region basis as many shows from The CW are shopped individually.

Netflix Canada lost iZombie seasons 1-5 on May 3rd, 2022.

Now, in most international territories, removal dates are currently showing for May 2nd, 2023, which means the actual removal is planned for May 3rd.

This removal date applies to countries like the United Kingdom, India, Hungary, most of Europe, and most of Asia. Check the page for iZombie for more.

We’ll keep you posted over time as and when we learn more about the removal of iZombie from Netflix.