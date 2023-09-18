The Conference Netflix Swedish Horror Movie: Everything We Know So Far

The Swedish slasher horror The Conference is coming to Netflix in October 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about The Conference including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Conference is an upcoming Swedish horror comedy directed by Patrik Eklund, and is based on the novel by Mats Strandberg. Eklund and Thomas Moldestad co-wrote the screenplay. SF Studios is the production company behind the film with Mats Strandberg, Jonathan Ridings, and Tim King listed as the executive producer.

When is The Conference Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, it has been confirmed that The Conference is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 13th, 2023.

What is the plot of The Conference?

A team-building conference for municipal employees which turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. At the same time, a mysterious figure begins murdering the participants.

Who are the cast members of The Conference?

Katia Winter, Eva Melander, and Adam Lundgren are the three lead actors of The Conference.

Katia Winter, who has yet to star in a Netflix Original, will be familiar to some. She starred as Little Nina in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, she had the role of Nadia in Showtime’s Dexter, and she played the lead role in the 2022 comedy-drama The Year I Started Masturbating. She plays the role of Lina.

Eva Melander, who has also not appeared in a Netflix series, will be less familiar than co-star Winter. The Swedish actress is most well known for starring in movies such as Border, Flocken, and Inland. She plays the role of Eva.

Adam Lundgren will be making his Netflix debut in The Conference. He is most well known for starring in the Swedish series Blue Eyes as Mattias Cedergren. He plays the role of Jonas.

Making up the rest of the cast are; Lola Zackow as Jenny, Cecilia Nilsson as Anette, Christoffer Nordenrot as Kaj, Maria Sid as Ingela, Amed Bozan as Amir, Jimmy Lindström as Karl, Robert Follin as Sotis, Claes Hartelius as Torbjörn, Marie Agerhäll as Cleo, Martin Lagos as Roger.

What is the movie runtime?

The Conference has a runtime of 100 minutes.

