Netflix Acquires ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series: Releasing in August 2023

Netflix will begin streaming Depp V Heard, a documentary series on the court trial that was shown live to the public worldwide in 2022,

John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard was the much-publicized court case that came off the back of years of to-and-fro from the pair of Hollywood heavyweights.

The three-part documentary series sets to recount the events of that trial and look at the consequences, including the decision to air it to the public. Episodes two and three specifically examine how online coverage played a role in the trial and how social media reacted to the eventual verdict.

Channel 4 first aired the documentary series in late May over the course of three days between May 21st and May 23rd. Each episode is 47 minutes in length.

It ultimately released to mixed reviews, with The Guardian giving it a two-star rating out of five, concluding that the duo at the center of the case makes for “profoundly depressing television.” The Telegraph said in its review that the series did well to highlight the social media circus that engulfed the case.

Emma Cooper is behind the new documentary series as director and executive producer. She worked on the project under her Empress Films Banner, notably behind last year’s Netflix Original title, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes and Netflix projects including The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator.

Cooper is also an executive producer on another upcoming Netflix Original documentary about the “life and death of popular U.K. television presenter Jill Dando.”

When will Depp v Heard stream on Netflix?

It’s been announced via Netflix that the new series will hit the service outside the United Kingdom on August 16th, 2023.

It’s unclear (but likely) whether the series will eventually land on Netflix in the United Kingdom without Netflix Original branding. The good news is that Brits can now watch the documentary series via the Channel 4 website and app, or all three parts have been made available on YouTube.

This is the second major pickup from Channel 4 in recent months, with Five Star Chef hitting Netflix outside the United Kingdom as a Netflix Original and licensed to Netflix UK too.

