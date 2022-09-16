‘Do Revenge’ Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Do Revenge is Netflix’s new dark comedy movie starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes that’s just touched down on the streaming service. The new movie has an absolutely stacked soundtrack and an original score by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate.

Yes, we do mean that Este Haim. The bass guitarist & vocalist for the Grammy Nominated band HAIM. This is the artist’s 2nd major film she’s composed following Cha Cha Real Smooth earlier this year.

Should you watch Do Revenge? Our own Andrew Morgan reviewed the movie and gave it a solid review saying, “the entertainment value is there throughout most of the film, and the collection of influences is near and dear to my heart.”

In addition, the review pointed out the movie’s stellar soundtrack, so let’s dig into that soundtrack now.

Full Song List for Netflix’s Do Revenge

Dead to Me – Chloe Adams (Simon Youth Remix)

Praise You – Fatboy Slim

Bitch – Meredith Brooks

Dreams – The Cranberries

APM Music provided additional music for the movie.

Finally, if you’re looking for a Spotify playlist for the movie, Cosmic Vibes has put one together where songs are available:

What was your favorite track to feature in Netflix’s Do Revenge? Let us know in the comments.