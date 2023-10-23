Doona! Season 2 on Netflix: What We Know So Far

In the first season of Doona! Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong gave two excellent performances. We’re sure fans would love to see the pair reunite for a second season, but given how the first season has ended, we’re unlikely to see a second season of Doona! on Netflix. Here’s why.

Doona! is a South Korean Netflix Original romantic K-drama and adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name. The series is directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, who previously worked on the extremely popular K-dramas Crash Landing on You, Romance is a Bonus Book and Life on Mars.

“Doo Na, a member of the girl group Dream Sweet, suddenly left the group one day and ends up living in the same share house as Won Jun, a college student. Doo Na mistakes him for being her sasaeng fan, and Won Jun does not know who she is. They become curious about each other.”

Doona! Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 23/10/2023)

At the time of writing Doona! has only been available to stream on Netflix for less than a week. This means it’s still too early for the streaming service to determine the future of the K-drama.

The earliest positive sign we’ve seen so far is Doona! making its way into multiple top ten lists around the world. A total of 67 so far. However, the series has yet to make it into the United States’ top ten list.

The next several weeks will be the most important for Doona!. Each week Netflix will report the weekly viewing data, which plays a giant part in any Original being renewed.

Does Doona! need a second season?

Sadly, no. The ending, while bittersweet, wrapped up the story without leaving much wiggle room for a second season.

By the end of the series Won Jun and Doona are no longer together. With Doona resuming her career as a K-pop idol, her agency wouldn’t allow her to have a boyfriend. Not to mention if any overly zealous fans of Doona were to discover she had a boyfriend, this could lead to Won Jun receiving a lot of harassment, or worse, ruin his life.

Thanks to Doona’s extremely busy schedule, and her agency confiscating her phone, she and Won Jun had spent very little time together. After sneaking out to meet Won Jun, it’s here the pair officially parted ways as a couple. Won Jun is enlisting in the army to complete his mandatory two-year national service, and Doona will be extremely busy with her career. She tries in vain to make the case that over time her agency will ease up on her, and she’d be allowed to date again, but Won Jun calls an end to the relationship as he doesn’t want to experience the heartbreak of not being able to fit into her life. The realization of their relationship being over dawns on Doona when Won Jun doesn’t come after her while she is waiting in the subway.

A few years later, during a reunion with their friends, Doona and Won Jun catch up. He is preparing for an interview to become a civil servant, meanwhile, Doona is an extremely successful K-pop idol. However, the pair do not begin dating again, but she is confrontational towards Won Jun, angered by the fact he isn’t being honest about his feelings for her. However, he eventually opens up, resulting in a sweet tender hug between the pair.

Finally, the last we see of the pair sometime later, Doona is working abroad in Japan, where Won Jun is also working. However, despite being so close to each other, fate is cruel and the pair pass each other by. Doona turns to look, almost sensing the love of her life nearby, but ultimately the moment passes, practically signifying that while they will always remember each other, they’ve both moved on.

Would you like to see a second season of Doona on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!