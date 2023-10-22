Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Series This Week: October 22, 2023

Happy Sunday! Welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix in the US over the past seven days. There’s quite a bit to catch up on, given that we skipped our daily recap on Friday. We’ll also see what shows and movies picked up the most points in the US top 10s this past week.

Want to see what’s coming up on Netflix next? We’ve previewed the next seven days from October 23rd through to October 29th here, and we’ve also got a good idea on what’s on the horizon in November 2023, too.

Now, let’s get into some of the new titles that have dropped this weekend:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Weekend

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti

Writer: Gene Stupnitsky, John Phillips

Runtime: 103 min / 1h 43m

The biggest new title this weekend is undoubtedly the big new Jennifer Lawrence comedy that premiered in theaters just a few months ago. Making its SVOD premiere courtesy of the Sony first window deal, we get to see in full what made this title so buzzy over the past few months.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A bartender who’s down on her luck takes on an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son.”

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Barry G. Bernson, Herb Caillouet, Bill Camp

Writer: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m

A24 movies used to reside front and center on Netflix, but in recent years, they’ve all disappeared, with the first window deal being at Showtime and most of the legacy titles at Max. This weekend, however, it looks like it might be shifting with not one but two A24 movies hitting the streaming service. Both The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird have streamed before, but they’re welcome re-additions.

This excellent indie horror film with a big cast is perfect for Halloween viewing. It follows a surgeon who has an otherwise perfect life, but after getting mixed up with some new patients, his life edges towards disaster.

Creature (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Turkish

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, History

Cast: Taner Ölmez, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Sifanur Gül

Runtime: 39 mins

This weekend, we dropped some snippets about Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix movie codenamed Prodigal Son. If you need some Frankenstein in your life before that drops on Netflix, we’d recommend the new Turkish series Creature, which arrived on Friday.

With relatively positive reviews coming out thus far, here’s what you can expect if you dive into the big-budget series:

“When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work — with devastating consequences.”

Full List of New Titles Added to Netflix US This Week

26 New Movies Added This Week

Believer (2018)

Born and Bred (2006)

Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original

Chicken Run (2000)

Click Click Bang (2022)

Crypto Boy (2023) Netflix Original

Disco Inferno (2015) Netflix Original

Dream Girl 2 (2023)

El bonaerense (2002)

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Face Off 5: 48H (2021)

Flashback (2020) Netflix Original

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) Netflix Original

Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original

Lady Bird (2017)

Long Shot (2019)

Look Away (2018)

Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2022)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original

Rolling Family (2004)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Misfits (2021)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) Netflix Original

17 New TV Series Added This Week

American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13)

Bebefinn (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7) Netflix Original

Black Beauty Effect (Season 1)

Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original

Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9)

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kaala Paani: Dark Water (Season 1) Netflix Original

Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original

Oggy Oggy (Season 3) Netflix Original

Surviving Paradise (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trillion Game (Season 1)

Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US Top 10s This Week

These movies picked up the most points in the USA’s Netflix top 10s over the past week. Netflix will release their own top 10s this coming Tuesday evening. Data is provided to us by FlixPatrol.

Tammy (69 points) Long Shot (54 points) Reptile (50 points) The Devil on Trial (42 points) The Misfits (42 points) Deliver Us from Evil (34 points) Casper (30 points) American Made (26 points) Old Dads (20 points) Spy Kids (18 points) Look Away (15 points) The Conference (14 points) Ma (9 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (5 points) Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (3 points) Nowhere (3 points) Us (3 points) Get Out (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US Top 10s This Week

The Fall of the House of Usher (80 points) Beckham (62 points) The Great British Bake Off (46 points) Love Is Blind (45 points) Pact of Silence (42 points) I Woke Up a Vampire (33 points) Bodies (27 points) Lupin (21 points) Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (19 points) Big Mouth (15 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (7 points) Strong Girl Nam-soon (4 points) Neon (2 points) Kim’s Convenience (1 points) Creature (1 points)

What have you been checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.