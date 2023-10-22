Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Series This Week: October 22, 2023

Happy Sunday! Welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix in the US over the past seven days. There’s quite a bit to catch up on, given that we skipped our daily recap on Friday. We’ll also see what shows and movies picked up the most points in the US top 10s this past week.
Want to see what’s coming up on Netflix next? We’ve previewed the next seven days from October 23rd through to October 29th here, and we’ve also got a good idea on what’s on the horizon in November 2023, too.
Now, let’s get into some of the new titles that have dropped this weekend:
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Weekend
No Hard Feelings (2023)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Gene Stupnitsky
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti
Writer: Gene Stupnitsky, John Phillips
Runtime: 103 min / 1h 43m
The biggest new title this weekend is undoubtedly the big new Jennifer Lawrence comedy that premiered in theaters just a few months ago. Making its SVOD premiere courtesy of the Sony first window deal, we get to see in full what made this title so buzzy over the past few months.
Here’s what you can expect:
“A bartender who’s down on her luck takes on an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son.”
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast: Barry G. Bernson, Herb Caillouet, Bill Camp
Writer: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m
A24 movies used to reside front and center on Netflix, but in recent years, they’ve all disappeared, with the first window deal being at Showtime and most of the legacy titles at Max. This weekend, however, it looks like it might be shifting with not one but two A24 movies hitting the streaming service. Both The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird have streamed before, but they’re welcome re-additions.
This excellent indie horror film with a big cast is perfect for Halloween viewing. It follows a surgeon who has an otherwise perfect life, but after getting mixed up with some new patients, his life edges towards disaster.
Creature (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Turkish
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, History
Cast: Taner Ölmez, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Sifanur Gül
Runtime: 39 mins
This weekend, we dropped some snippets about Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix movie codenamed Prodigal Son. If you need some Frankenstein in your life before that drops on Netflix, we’d recommend the new Turkish series Creature, which arrived on Friday.
With relatively positive reviews coming out thus far, here’s what you can expect if you dive into the big-budget series:
“When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work — with devastating consequences.”
Full List of New Titles Added to Netflix US This Week
26 New Movies Added This Week
- Believer (2018)
- Born and Bred (2006)
- Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Click Click Bang (2022)
- Crypto Boy (2023) Netflix Original
- Disco Inferno (2015) Netflix Original
- Dream Girl 2 (2023)
- El bonaerense (2002)
- Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)
- Face Off 5: 48H (2021)
- Flashback (2020) Netflix Original
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) Netflix Original
- Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Long Shot (2019)
- Look Away (2018)
- Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2022)
- No Hard Feelings (2023)
- Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original
- Rolling Family (2004)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
- The Misfits (2021)
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) Netflix Original
17 New TV Series Added This Week
- American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13)
- Bebefinn (Season 2)
- Big Mouth (Season 7) Netflix Original
- Black Beauty Effect (Season 1)
- Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original
- Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9)
- I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Kaala Paani: Dark Water (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Oggy Oggy (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Surviving Paradise (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Trillion Game (Season 1)
- Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1)
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US Top 10s This Week
These movies picked up the most points in the USA’s Netflix top 10s over the past week. Netflix will release their own top 10s this coming Tuesday evening. Data is provided to us by FlixPatrol.
- Tammy (69 points)
- Long Shot (54 points)
- Reptile (50 points)
- The Devil on Trial (42 points)
- The Misfits (42 points)
- Deliver Us from Evil (34 points)
- Casper (30 points)
- American Made (26 points)
- Old Dads (20 points)
- Spy Kids (18 points)
- Look Away (15 points)
- The Conference (14 points)
- Ma (9 points)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (5 points)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (3 points)
- Nowhere (3 points)
- Us (3 points)
- Get Out (3 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US Top 10s This Week
- The Fall of the House of Usher (80 points)
- Beckham (62 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (46 points)
- Love Is Blind (45 points)
- Pact of Silence (42 points)
- I Woke Up a Vampire (33 points)
- Bodies (27 points)
- Lupin (21 points)
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (19 points)
- Big Mouth (15 points)
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (7 points)
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (4 points)
- Neon (2 points)
- Kim’s Convenience (1 points)
- Creature (1 points)
What have you been checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.