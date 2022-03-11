Dutch Sci-Fi Movie ‘Captain Nova’ Headed to Netflix in April 2022

The 2021 Dutch-language sci-fi movie Captain Nova is headed to Netflix around the globe in April 2022.

Released in the Netherlands last year at the Cinekid Festival (where it scooped 4 awards), this will be the first time the sci-fi family movie has been seen outside of the region. The movie, produced by Keplerfilm, is a mix between Lost in Space and the recently released Adam Reynolds movie, The Adam Project.

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie went on to receive a theatrical release in December 2021 at 120 theaters across the Netherlands and grossed over $129,000 between December 2nd through to February 20th.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.”

We’ve captured the teaser trailer available on the Netflix page for the movie. You can also click remind me which will send a notification on the day of its arrival.

While reviews aren’t plentiful, it has an IMDb rating of 7.2 at the time of publishing.

The movie is now set to arrive on April 1st, 2022 on Netflix in all regions excluding The Netherlands, at least for now. A page exists on Netflix without Netflix Original branding suggesting it’ll be added to Netflix NL later down the road.

Numerous dub and subtitle options will be available on Netflix including the original Dutch audio as well as dubs for English, French, Spanish, and German.

Captain Nova will join Netflix UK & the US as the 17th Dutch Netflix Original title or the 12th Dutch Netflix Original movie. We’ve listed every Dutch movie and TV show in a newly published list here.

For more on the Netflix Originals scheduled to release on Netflix throughout April 2022, check out our dedicated preview here. It’s going to be a busy day for new arrivals on Netflix with Jud Apatow’s The Bubble also set to release alongside the new hybrid-animated series Apollo 12 1/2.

Will you be checking out Captain Nova when it lands on Netflix on April 1st? Let us know in the comments.