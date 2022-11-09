‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Anime Series: Coming to Netflix in January 2023

To kick start the new year, Netflix subscribers will be treated to a devilish delightful, and terrifying anime horror anthology from famous Japanese author Juni Ito. 20 of his stories will be adapted into one of Netflix’s most terrifying anthologies to date. Coming to Netflix in January 2023 here’s everything we know about Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre on Netflix.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original horror anime anthology adapted from the work of Junji Ito. Production of the series is being handled by Studio Deen, the same studio behind other popular anime titles such as Fate/Stay Night, KonoSuba, and Seven Deadly Sins.

When is Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season 1 coming to Netflix?

The release of the trailer revealed that Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 19th, 2023.

As the current trailer is age restricted, you will need to follow the link to watch the trailer on YouTube directly.

What is Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre:

he genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as “Hanging Balloon” and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event, Junji Ito provided subscribers with an introduction to the world of his horror manga.

Who is Junji Ito?

Born on July 31st, 1963 in Nakatsugawa, Gifu, Japan, Junji Ito would grow up to become one of the world’s most esteemed authors of horror manga.

Much of Ito’s work was inspired by his childhood, influenced by his early exposure to occult horror films of the 70s, Kaiden ghost stories told by Rakugo storytellers, manga, and traumatic experiences from his childhood.

Tomie, arguably one of the most famous stories written by Ito, was inspired by the death of a fellow classmate. The idea that a person he knew had suddenly disappeared from the world was alien and strange, and he kept expecting his classmate to show up. Some of his other works such as Gyo were inspired by the stories of his parents of their experiences in WW2 and the attack scenes of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Dream was inspired by a conversation he had with his sister about dreams, and Slug Girl was inspired by the simple act of Ito moving his tongue around while facing a mirror and thinking it resembled a slug.

Prior to becoming a full-time mangaka, Ito had graduated from a vocational school with a degree in Dental Technology. Three years later, he was a full-time writer. During his educational years, Ito found a fascination for anatomy in books for medical students, which further inspired his famous style of writing body horror and cosmic horror manga.

What stories will be adapted for Junji Ito: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?

In total it has been confirmed that there will be a total of 20 stories that will be adapted into episodes of Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Some of these stories we can expect to be included are;

Tomie

Uzamaki

Gyo

Black Paradox

Dissolving Classroom

Remina

Sensor

Venus In the Blind Spot

Demon’s Voice

Layers of Fear

Return of the Hanging Balloons

Soichi Possessed

Are you excited to watch Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!