French Horror ‘The Swarm’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 14, 2021, 7:36 am EST
french horror the swarm is coming ton netflix in august 2021

The Swarm – Copyright. Arte France Cinéma

Trading in killer bees for killer locusts is the French horror The Swarm. Arriving on Netflix in August 2021, we have everything you need to know about The Swarm, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Swarm is an internationally licensed French Netflix Original horror directed by Just Philippot and based on the screenplay written by Jérôme Genevray and Franck Victor. Released with its French title of La Nuée, the feature made its debut at the 2020 Angoulême Francophone Festival in August 2020.

When is The Swarm coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that The Swarm arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 6th, 2021.

The Swarm will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide except for France, Spain, and China.

What is the plot of The Swarm?

Life is hard for Virginie and her family as money worries and issues around the farm continue to pile up. Virginie spends a lot of her time tending to her locusts, which she raises as a high-protein crop. After an accident on the farm, Virginie discovers that the locusts have a taste for blood, and begins feeding the insects the substance. But as the locusts become more and more insatiable, it has dire consequences for Virginie, her family, and her neighbors.

french horror the swarm netflix

The Swarm – Copyright. Arte France Cinéma

Who are the cast members of The Swarm?

The cast of The Swarm is as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Virginie Hébrard Suliane Brahim Black Spot | Just Love! | Nuts
Karim Sofian Khammes Acid | Kepler(s) | Fast Convoy
Laura Hébrard Marie Narbonne Play | The Best Is Yet to Come | Mandibles
Gaston Hébrard Raphael Romand *Debuted in The Swarm*
Eleveur 1 Stephen Castang Mercenary | Demain si j’y suis
Kévin Victor Bonnel School’s Out | L’Eecole de la vie | Emma Forever
Duvivier Christian Bouillette Saturdays in History | Valmont | General Information
Luc Renan Prévot Knife + Heart | Seuls | Not on My Watch
M. Briand Vincent Deniard One Nation | Ares | Red Lights

When and where was The Swarm filmed?

Filming for The Swarm took place in multiple locations in France between July, 2019 and November, 2019;

  • Caubeyres, Lot-et-Garonne, France (farm)
  • Riom, Puy-de-Dôme, France (high school: Lycée Virlogeux)
  • Billom, Puy-de-Dôme, France (soccer field, street scene)
  • Saint-Jacques-d’Ambur, Puy-de-Dôme, France (lake)

    la nuee the swarm netflix copy

    French poster for The Swarm (La Nuée) – Copyright. Arte France Cinéma

What is the runtime of The Swarm?

The Swarm has a confirmed runtime of 101 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Swarm on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

