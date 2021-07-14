French Horror ‘The Swarm’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Trading in killer bees for killer locusts is the French horror The Swarm. Arriving on Netflix in August 2021, we have everything you need to know about The Swarm, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Swarm is an internationally licensed French Netflix Original horror directed by Just Philippot and based on the screenplay written by Jérôme Genevray and Franck Victor. Released with its French title of La Nuée, the feature made its debut at the 2020 Angoulême Francophone Festival in August 2020.

When is The Swarm coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that The Swarm arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 6th, 2021.

The Swarm will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide except for France, Spain, and China.

What is the plot of The Swarm?

Life is hard for Virginie and her family as money worries and issues around the farm continue to pile up. Virginie spends a lot of her time tending to her locusts, which she raises as a high-protein crop. After an accident on the farm, Virginie discovers that the locusts have a taste for blood, and begins feeding the insects the substance. But as the locusts become more and more insatiable, it has dire consequences for Virginie, her family, and her neighbors.

Who are the cast members of The Swarm?

The cast of The Swarm is as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Virginie Hébrard Suliane Brahim Black Spot | Just Love! | Nuts Karim Sofian Khammes Acid | Kepler(s) | Fast Convoy Laura Hébrard Marie Narbonne Play | The Best Is Yet to Come | Mandibles Gaston Hébrard Raphael Romand *Debuted in The Swarm* Eleveur 1 Stephen Castang Mercenary | Demain si j’y suis Kévin Victor Bonnel School’s Out | L’Eecole de la vie | Emma Forever Duvivier Christian Bouillette Saturdays in History | Valmont | General Information Luc Renan Prévot Knife + Heart | Seuls | Not on My Watch M. Briand Vincent Deniard One Nation | Ares | Red Lights

When and where was The Swarm filmed?

Filming for The Swarm took place in multiple locations in France between July, 2019 and November, 2019;

Caubeyres, Lot-et-Garonne, France (farm)

Riom, Puy-de-Dôme, France (high school: Lycée Virlogeux)

Billom, Puy-de-Dôme, France (soccer field, street scene)

Saint-Jacques-d’Ambur, Puy-de-Dôme, France (lake)

What is the runtime of The Swarm?

The Swarm has a confirmed runtime of 101 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Swarm on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!