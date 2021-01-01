Every Recommendation from Netflix’s New Years Day Hotline

For New Year’s Day, Netflix has spun up a hotline to help you discover new shows employing talent from their Originals with suggestions. We’ve gone through the entire phone service to grab all the suggestions on your behalf.

The number when dialed gives you a host of options and the ability to dial in codes to reach celebs and different recommendations. How you get the individual celeb is by heading to the Netflix Twitch channel.

Happy New Year! We've assembled a team of celebrity experts to help you find the perfect thing to watch today! Just tell us what you’re in the mood for and we'll hook you up — you can also call our recommendation hotline at 1-866-NYD-2021 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vYmDczd4ph — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2021

The Twitch channel features the actor and comedian Ify Nwadiwe giving Netflix suggestions and doing all sorts of weird tasks whether that’s creating a new Netflix Original in Photoshop, running on a treadmill, attending a karate lesson, or making a smoothie.

Every Netflix Recommendation from the New Year’s Day Hotline

Brand New Recommendations (1)

Cobra Kai

We Can Be Heroes

Bridgerton

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Head Space a Guide to Meditation

Hungover Options (2)

Uncut Gems

Ozark

Narcos

Broken Resolutions (3)

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Queer Eye

Becoming

Existential Dread (4)

Black Mirror

The Grey Hat

The Social Dilemma

Existential Dread But Avoid It (5)

Head Space Guide to Meditation

The Kindness Diaries

The Great British Baking Show

Feel Good for 2021 (6)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmit

Love on the Spectrum

Dumpling

Pizza Hotline (7)

No recommendations but if you Tweeted Netflix a pizza order they will respond.

Aidan Gallagher (505)

The Umbrella Academy

About Time

The Old Guard

Michelle Buteau (620)

Welcome to Utopia Stand-up Special

The Comedy Lineup

Always Be My Maybe

Almost Great

Work It

Russian Doll

Tales of the City

The Circle

Lauren and Cameron (569)

Love is Blind

Too Hot to Handle

Say I Do

Tawny Newsome(829)

Space Force

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol House of Fun

Jordan Fisher (567)

Work It

Tiny Pretty Things

Let’s Dance

Rahul Kohli (044)

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Kat Graham (528)

Love is Blind

Indian Matchmaking

Dating Around

Love on the Spectrum

Outlander

Bridgerton

Jimmy O. Yang (although he introduces himself as Dwayne Johnson) (792)

Space Force

Queer Eye (322)

The Queen’s Gambit

Next in Fashion

The Great British Baking Show

Emily in Paris

The Prom

Aunty Donna (611)

There weren’t really any recommendations on this line other than the sketch comedy crew rambling about the movie they want made. No recommendations here.

Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things (618)

Enola Holmes

Lucifer

The Umbrella Academy

Warrior Nun

Cobra Kai

Outer Banks

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Raising Dion

See You Yesterday

On My Block (310)

Outer Banks

Never Have I Ever

Sex Education

Sammie Cimarelli (726)

The Circle

The Wrong Missy

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (666)

Riverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Lucifer

Warrior Nun

Riverdale (748)

Ratched

The Prom

Trinkets

Let it Snow

Dear White People (397)

Guide to Meditation

Michelle Obama Becoming

Dear White People

Gabriel Iglesias (422)

Mr. Iglesias

The Nut Job

Gabriel Iglesias’s stand-ups

Lost in Space (547)

Lost in Space

Mars Generation

Cobra Kai (984)

Riverdale (they went onto argue about this title so was the only recommendation.

Cobra Kai

There have been quite a few rabbit holes I’ve fallen down while operating this Netflix blog although this is the weirdest and one I hope I don’t have to repeat anytime soon.