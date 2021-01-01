What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Every Recommendation from Netflix’s New Years Day Hotline

Every Recommendation from Netflix’s New Years Day Hotline

by @kasey__moore on January 1, 2021, 6:18 pm EST

For New Year’s Day, Netflix has spun up a hotline to help you discover new shows employing talent from their Originals with suggestions. We’ve gone through the entire phone service to grab all the suggestions on your behalf. 

The number when dialed gives you a host of options and the ability to dial in codes to reach celebs and different recommendations. How you get the individual celeb is by heading to the Netflix Twitch channel.

The Twitch channel features the actor and comedian Ify Nwadiwe giving Netflix suggestions and doing all sorts of weird tasks whether that’s creating a new Netflix Original in Photoshop, running on a treadmill, attending a karate lesson, or making a smoothie.

New Years Dave doing his thing on Netflix’s Twitch Channel

Every Netflix Recommendation from the New Year’s Day Hotline

Brand New Recommendations (1)

  • Cobra Kai
  • We Can Be Heroes
  • Bridgerton
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Head Space a Guide to Meditation

Hungover Options (2)

  • Uncut Gems
  • Ozark
  • Narcos

Broken Resolutions (3)

  • Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  • Queer Eye
  • Becoming

Existential Dread (4)

  • Black Mirror
  • The Grey Hat
  • The Social Dilemma

Existential Dread But Avoid It (5)

  • Head Space Guide to Meditation
  • The Kindness Diaries
  • The Great British Baking Show

Feel Good for 2021 (6)

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmit
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • Dumpling

Pizza Hotline (7)

No recommendations but if you Tweeted Netflix a pizza order they will respond.

Aidan Gallagher (505)

  • The Umbrella Academy
  • About Time
  • The Old Guard

Michelle Buteau (620)

  • Welcome to Utopia Stand-up Special
  • The Comedy Lineup
  • Always Be My Maybe
  • Almost Great
  • Work It
  • Russian Doll
  • Tales of the City
  • The Circle

Lauren and Cameron (569)

  • Love is Blind
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • Say I Do

Tawny Newsome(829)

  • Space Force
  • Aunty Donna’s Big Ol House of Fun

Jordan Fisher (567)

  • Work It
  • Tiny Pretty Things
  • Let’s Dance

Rahul Kohli (044)

  • The Haunting of Bly Manor

Kat Graham (528)

  • Love is Blind
  • Indian Matchmaking
  • Dating Around
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • Outlander
  • Bridgerton

Jimmy O. Yang (although he introduces himself as Dwayne Johnson) (792)

  • Space Force

Queer Eye (322)

  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Next in Fashion
  • The Great British Baking Show
  • Emily in Paris
  • The Prom

Aunty Donna (611)

There weren’t really any recommendations on this line other than the sketch comedy crew rambling about the movie they want made. No recommendations here.

Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things (618)

  • Enola Holmes
  • Lucifer
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Warrior Nun
  • Cobra Kai
  • Outer Banks
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Raising Dion
  • See You Yesterday

On My Block (310)

  • Outer Banks
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Sex Education

Sammie Cimarelli (726)

  • The Circle
  • The Wrong Missy

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (666)

  • Riverdale
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Lucifer
  • Warrior Nun

Riverdale (748)

  • Ratched
  • The Prom
  • Trinkets
  • Let it Snow

Dear White People (397)

  • Guide to Meditation
  • Michelle Obama Becoming
  • Dear White People

Gabriel Iglesias (422)

  • Mr. Iglesias
  • The Nut Job
  • Gabriel Iglesias’s stand-ups

Lost in Space (547)

  • Lost in Space
  • Mars Generation

Cobra Kai (984)

  • Riverdale (they went onto argue about this title so was the only recommendation.
  • Cobra Kai

There have been quite a few rabbit holes I’ve fallen down while operating this Netflix blog although this is the weirdest and one I hope I don’t have to repeat anytime soon.

