Every Recommendation from Netflix’s New Years Day Hotline

For New Year’s Day, Netflix has spun up a hotline to help you discover new shows employing talent from their Originals with suggestions. We’ve gone through the entire phone service to grab all the suggestions on your behalf.
The number when dialed gives you a host of options and the ability to dial in codes to reach celebs and different recommendations. How you get the individual celeb is by heading to the Netflix Twitch channel.
Happy New Year! We've assembled a team of celebrity experts to help you find the perfect thing to watch today!
Just tell us what you’re in the mood for and we'll hook you up — you can also call our recommendation hotline at 1-866-NYD-2021 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vYmDczd4ph
— Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2021
The Twitch channel features the actor and comedian Ify Nwadiwe giving Netflix suggestions and doing all sorts of weird tasks whether that’s creating a new Netflix Original in Photoshop, running on a treadmill, attending a karate lesson, or making a smoothie.
Every Netflix Recommendation from the New Year’s Day Hotline
Brand New Recommendations (1)
- Cobra Kai
- We Can Be Heroes
- Bridgerton
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Head Space a Guide to Meditation
Hungover Options (2)
- Uncut Gems
- Ozark
- Narcos
Broken Resolutions (3)
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Queer Eye
- Becoming
Existential Dread (4)
- Black Mirror
- The Grey Hat
- The Social Dilemma
Existential Dread But Avoid It (5)
- Head Space Guide to Meditation
- The Kindness Diaries
- The Great British Baking Show
Feel Good for 2021 (6)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmit
- Love on the Spectrum
- Dumpling
Pizza Hotline (7)
No recommendations but if you Tweeted Netflix a pizza order they will respond.
Aidan Gallagher (505)
- The Umbrella Academy
- About Time
- The Old Guard
Michelle Buteau (620)
- Welcome to Utopia Stand-up Special
- The Comedy Lineup
- Always Be My Maybe
- Almost Great
- Work It
- Russian Doll
- Tales of the City
- The Circle
Lauren and Cameron (569)
- Love is Blind
- Too Hot to Handle
- Say I Do
Tawny Newsome(829)
- Space Force
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol House of Fun
Jordan Fisher (567)
- Work It
- Tiny Pretty Things
- Let’s Dance
Rahul Kohli (044)
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
Kat Graham (528)
- Love is Blind
- Indian Matchmaking
- Dating Around
- Love on the Spectrum
- Outlander
- Bridgerton
Jimmy O. Yang (although he introduces himself as Dwayne Johnson) (792)
- Space Force
Queer Eye (322)
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Next in Fashion
- The Great British Baking Show
- Emily in Paris
- The Prom
Aunty Donna (611)
There weren’t really any recommendations on this line other than the sketch comedy crew rambling about the movie they want made. No recommendations here.
Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things (618)
- Enola Holmes
- Lucifer
- The Umbrella Academy
- Warrior Nun
- Cobra Kai
- Outer Banks
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Raising Dion
- See You Yesterday
On My Block (310)
- Outer Banks
- Never Have I Ever
- Sex Education
Sammie Cimarelli (726)
- The Circle
- The Wrong Missy
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (666)
- Riverdale
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Lucifer
- Warrior Nun
Riverdale (748)
- Ratched
- The Prom
- Trinkets
- Let it Snow
Dear White People (397)
- Guide to Meditation
- Michelle Obama Becoming
- Dear White People
Gabriel Iglesias (422)
- Mr. Iglesias
- The Nut Job
- Gabriel Iglesias’s stand-ups
Lost in Space (547)
- Lost in Space
- Mars Generation
Cobra Kai (984)
- Riverdale (they went onto argue about this title so was the only recommendation.
- Cobra Kai
There have been quite a few rabbit holes I’ve fallen down while operating this Netflix blog although this is the weirdest and one I hope I don’t have to repeat anytime soon.