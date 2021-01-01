‘Cobra Kai’ Seasons 1-3 Complete Sountrack: Every Song Featured

Cobra Kai is the modern-day continuation of the classic movie franchise, The Karate Kid. Although set decades later, it’s still kept its 80s charm in part thanks to its superb soundtrack. Here’s a complete breakdown of every song featured in season 1, 2, and the newly released season 3.

For those out of the loop, seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai touched down on Netflix globally on August 28th, 2020 after its tenure at YouTube. The series continues where The Karate Kid III left of albeit it several decades later with Ralph Macchio as Daniel LeRusso and William Zabka as Johnny much older.

For the first two seasons, 59 songs featured in total with more on the way in the form of season 3 that’s due out in early 2021.

Michelle Kuznetsky serves as the music supervisor for the show. Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson both are in charge of the music for the series (and will be returning for season 3 too). Leo has worked on titles such as PEN15 for Hulu and Plus One. Zach Robinson has credits against Ant-Man, Edge of Tomorrow, and Die Hard.

The good news is the pair will continue to do the score for the Netflix series for season 4 too.

Yes. And for Season 4. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) December 30, 2020

As a result of Leo’s and Zach’s effort, they’ve put together an OST that perfectly captures the essence of a good 80s movie but updating it. The OST tracks include:

Slither

Venomous

Quiver

The All-Valley Tournament

Stone vs. Diaz

The Cobra and the Mongoose

Time Out

Final Match

No Mercy

Balance

Complete Seasons 1-2 Song Listing for Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai Season 1 Soundtrack

Episode 1 – Ace Degenerate

Nothin’ But a Good Time – Poison

Paz Banda – Techila

Stupid In Yo Area – Nation Ruckus

Head Games – Foreigner

Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project

Episode 2 – Strike First

Ain’t That a Kick In the Head – Dean Martin

Episode 3 – Esqueleto

Lay It Down – Ratt

Round and Round – Ratt

Kiss It – Dorothy

Live It Up – Alie Pierre and Aaron Wayne

Back Seat Taxi – Back Seat Taxi

Strong – Donovan Jarvis

I Want You to Know – JACQ

Black – Kari Kimmel

Episode 4 – Cobra Kai Never Dies

It’s Simply Love – The Longo Brothers

Generation of Lies – Excessum

Say You Don’t Want Me – Lebon

Battle Without Honor or Humanity – Hotei

Perm – Bruno Mars

Episode 5 – Counterbalance

My Chardonnay – Bob Mete

Safe Word – Vampire Hands

Los Cazadores – Ernesto Molina

Wrecking Ball – Mudgum

A New God – Rich Judd

Episode 6 – Quiver

Don’t Look Back – Boston

Bring the Funk Back – Big Gigantic

Episode 7 – All Valley

Young Hearts – Commuters

Episode 8 – Molting

We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister

Episode 9 – Different But Same

Take It On the Run – REO Speedwagon

I’m a Gangster – Paco

The Swamp – Backdrifter

On Yucca – DJ Tiq Taq

Sushi – Hoodie Allen

Episode 10 – Mercy

I Want It All – Queen

El Cielo Azul – Mirna Orozco & Francisco Cendejas

King Cobra – Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

Cobra Kai Season 2 Soundtrack

Episode 1 – Mercy II

Too Late for Tears – Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei

Episode 2 – Back in Black

Back in Black – AC/DC

Episode 3 – Fire and Ice

Tin Pan Boy – Yungblud

Back in the Game – Airbourne

Episode 4 – The Momen of Truth

New Bae – Kenny Moron & Genesis Delgado

Episode 5 – All In

Listen to Your Heart – Roxette

No Shelter – Broken Edge

Episode 6 – Take a Right

The Ride – Matches

Fight Song – Sister Sin

Episode 8 – Glory of Love

Here I Go Again – Whitesnake

How I Feel Abou You – Elijah Honey

Dance Hall Day s- Wang Chung

White Tape – Amazing Police

If You Leave – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Burning Fever – KRISTINE

You’re the Inspiration – Chicago

Episode 9 – Pulpo

That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony

Live It Up – Ali Pierre & Aaron Wayne

Bigger – Steven Cooper

Tan Linda – Jesús Alejandro “el Niño”

Episode 10 – No Mercy

Cruel Summer – Bananarama

Cruel Summer – Kari Kimmel

Cobra Kai Season 3 Soundtrack

Episode 2 – Nature vs. Nurture

Kickstart My Heart – Motley Crue

Episode 4 – The Right Path

Rock ‘n Roll over You – The Moody Blues

Episode 5 – Miyagi-Do

Oh Yeah – Yello

The Kids are Back – Twisted Sister

I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

Episode 7 – Obstáculos

I Wanna Be Somebody – W.A.S.P..

Episode 9 – Feel The Night

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

Feel the Night – Baxter Robinson

Episode 10 – December 19

Open Arms – Journey

In the Air Tonight – The Protomen

If you’re looking for a Spotify playlist of every song featured thus far in Cobra Kai, a user has done just that and we’ve embedded below.

And finally, if you’re wondering exactly what flute was being used throughout the series, it’s called a Japanese Pan Flute or a Fue.

Huge thanks to our friends over at What-Song for helping compile this list together. If you want to see more soundtrack guides for your favorite Netflix shows and movies, check out some of the major Netflix soundtrack lists here.