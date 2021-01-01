‘Cobra Kai’ Seasons 1-3 Complete Sountrack: Every Song Featured

Cobra Kai is the modern-day continuation of the classic movie franchise, The Karate Kid. Although set decades later, it’s still kept its 80s charm in part thanks to its superb soundtrack. Here’s a complete breakdown of every song featured in season 1, 2, and the newly released season 3.
For those out of the loop, seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai touched down on Netflix globally on August 28th, 2020 after its tenure at YouTube. The series continues where The Karate Kid III left of albeit it several decades later with Ralph Macchio as Daniel LeRusso and William Zabka as Johnny much older.
For the first two seasons, 59 songs featured in total with more on the way in the form of season 3 that’s due out in early 2021.
Michelle Kuznetsky serves as the music supervisor for the show. Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson both are in charge of the music for the series (and will be returning for season 3 too). Leo has worked on titles such as PEN15 for Hulu and Plus One. Zach Robinson has credits against Ant-Man, Edge of Tomorrow, and Die Hard.
The good news is the pair will continue to do the score for the Netflix series for season 4 too.
Yes. And for Season 4.
As a result of Leo’s and Zach’s effort, they’ve put together an OST that perfectly captures the essence of a good 80s movie but updating it. The OST tracks include:
- Slither
- Venomous
- Quiver
- The All-Valley Tournament
- Stone vs. Diaz
- The Cobra and the Mongoose
- Time Out
- Final Match
- No Mercy
- Balance
Complete Seasons 1-2 Song Listing for Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai Season 1 Soundtrack
Episode 1 – Ace Degenerate
- Nothin’ But a Good Time – Poison
- Paz Banda – Techila
- Stupid In Yo Area – Nation Ruckus
- Head Games – Foreigner
- Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project
Episode 2 – Strike First
- Ain’t That a Kick In the Head – Dean Martin
Episode 3 – Esqueleto
- Lay It Down – Ratt
- Round and Round – Ratt
- Kiss It – Dorothy
- Live It Up – Alie Pierre and Aaron Wayne
- Back Seat Taxi – Back Seat Taxi
- Strong – Donovan Jarvis
- I Want You to Know – JACQ
- Black – Kari Kimmel
Episode 4 – Cobra Kai Never Dies
- It’s Simply Love – The Longo Brothers
- Generation of Lies – Excessum
- Say You Don’t Want Me – Lebon
- Battle Without Honor or Humanity – Hotei
- Perm – Bruno Mars
Episode 5 – Counterbalance
- My Chardonnay – Bob Mete
- Safe Word – Vampire Hands
- Los Cazadores – Ernesto Molina
- Wrecking Ball – Mudgum
- A New God – Rich Judd
Episode 6 – Quiver
- Don’t Look Back – Boston
- Bring the Funk Back – Big Gigantic
Episode 7 – All Valley
- Young Hearts – Commuters
Episode 8 – Molting
- We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
Episode 9 – Different But Same
- Take It On the Run – REO Speedwagon
- I’m a Gangster – Paco
- The Swamp – Backdrifter
- On Yucca – DJ Tiq Taq
- Sushi – Hoodie Allen
Episode 10 – Mercy
- I Want It All – Queen
- El Cielo Azul – Mirna Orozco & Francisco Cendejas
- King Cobra – Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
Cobra Kai Season 2 Soundtrack
Episode 1 – Mercy II
- Too Late for Tears – Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei
Episode 2 – Back in Black
- Back in Black – AC/DC
Episode 3 – Fire and Ice
- Tin Pan Boy – Yungblud
- Back in the Game – Airbourne
Episode 4 – The Momen of Truth
- New Bae – Kenny Moron & Genesis Delgado
Episode 5 – All In
- Listen to Your Heart – Roxette
- No Shelter – Broken Edge
Episode 6 – Take a Right
- The Ride – Matches
- Fight Song – Sister Sin
Episode 8 – Glory of Love
- Here I Go Again – Whitesnake
- How I Feel Abou You – Elijah Honey
- Dance Hall Day s- Wang Chung
- White Tape – Amazing Police
- If You Leave – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
- Burning Fever – KRISTINE
- You’re the Inspiration – Chicago
Episode 9 – Pulpo
- That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony
- Live It Up – Ali Pierre & Aaron Wayne
- Bigger – Steven Cooper
- Tan Linda – Jesús Alejandro “el Niño”
Episode 10 – No Mercy
- Cruel Summer – Bananarama
- Cruel Summer – Kari Kimmel
Cobra Kai Season 3 Soundtrack
Episode 2 – Nature vs. Nurture
- Kickstart My Heart – Motley Crue
Episode 4 – The Right Path
- Rock ‘n Roll over You – The Moody Blues
Episode 5 – Miyagi-Do
- Oh Yeah – Yello
- The Kids are Back – Twisted Sister
- I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
Episode 7 – Obstáculos
- I Wanna Be Somebody – W.A.S.P..
Episode 9 – Feel The Night
- Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
- Feel the Night – Baxter Robinson
Episode 10 – December 19
- Open Arms – Journey
- In the Air Tonight – The Protomen
If you’re looking for a Spotify playlist of every song featured thus far in Cobra Kai, a user has done just that and we’ve embedded below.
And finally, if you’re wondering exactly what flute was being used throughout the series, it’s called a Japanese Pan Flute or a Fue.
Huge thanks to our friends over at What-Song for helping compile this list together. If you want to see more soundtrack guides for your favorite Netflix shows and movies, check out some of the major Netflix soundtrack lists here.