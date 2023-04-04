What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: April 4th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week and the second in the month of April 2023 so far. Netflix has added eight new titles since Sunday and we’ll recap them all, plus look at the top 10 movies and series on Netflix for April 4th, 2023.

It’s been a busy start to the month thus far, with 57 titles hitting Netflix US on April 1st alone, and there’s plenty more to come.

Still to come this week includes highlights like Beef, CHUPA, and Transatlantic.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch the 2016 movie, Alien Warfare. This week we’ll also see the removal of Mike Flanagan’s movie Hush.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix for April 4th, 2023

The Raid (2011)

Rating: R

Language: Indonesian

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Iko Uwais, Ananda George, Ray Sahetapy

Writer: Gareth Evans

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Awards: 9 wins & 22 nominations

Let’s kick off with perhaps one of the best action movies of all time. We’re referring to the all-out assault that is The Raid from 2011 that was doing John Wick before John Wick was cool.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie (which has streamed on Netflix multiple times in the past):

“Trapped in a tenement building during a raid, a SWAT team must fight its way out against the forces of a drug lord they were trying to assassinate.”

The movie notably comes from director Gareth Evans who, as you may know, is working on an upcoming Netflix movie with Tom Hardy named Havoc.

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast: Kathryn Martin, Ebonié Doyle

Runtime: 58 mins

Serving as the dramatic conclusion to the multi-season docuseries that first aired on Lifetime, Surviving R. Kelly Part III looks to close the book on the R. Kelly allegations, which has led to a subsequent conviction.

Consisting of four episodes, this series follows the trial of R. Kelly and features plenty of emotional testimonials from numerous survivors.

War Sailor (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, War

Director: Gunnar Vikene

Cast: Kristoffer Joner, Pål Sverre Hagen, Ine Marie Wilmann

Writer: Gunnar Vikene

Runtime: 150 min / 2h 30m

Added to Netflix on Sunday is the wonderful limited series War Sailor which originates out of Norway for Netflix. It debut initially as a film (labeled Krigsseileren) but has been split up into a three-episode series and released on Netflix.

All Your Screens reviewed the series saying the cast is “uniformly excellent” and “well-made,” ultimately concluding, “This is a story that might not an American war story. But it’s one that Americans should know.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Since April 2nd, 2023

2 New Movies Added

My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – You think you know Mo’Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special.

– TV-MA – English – You think you know Mo’Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special. The Raid (2011) – R – Indonesian

6 New TV Series Added

Magic Mixies (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – After activating a magical doorway into another world, Sienna embarks on sparkling adventures with colorfully lovable creatures in an enchanted land.

– TV-Y – English – After activating a magical doorway into another world, Sienna embarks on sparkling adventures with colorfully lovable creatures in an enchanted land. Powerpuff Girls (Seasons 1-6) – PG – English – Delightfully sweet sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to saving the world from crime and fighting the forces of evil.

– PG – English – Delightfully sweet sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to saving the world from crime and fighting the forces of evil. Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – The final installment of this docuseries examines R. Kelly’s federal trial in New York as survivors share chilling accounts of abuse on the stand.

– TV-14 – English – The final installment of this docuseries examines R. Kelly’s federal trial in New York as survivors share chilling accounts of abuse on the stand. That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – Seeing the chance to enrich himself by deceiving a blind heiress, clever con man Oh Soo just does what comes naturally — but his plans soon change.

– TV-MA – Korean – Seeing the chance to enrich himself by deceiving a blind heiress, clever con man Oh Soo just does what comes naturally — but his plans soon change. The Signing (Season 1 – Batch 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In this competition, young artists must impress Latin music icons like Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole, and Yandel to score the contract of a lifetime.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In this competition, young artists must impress Latin music icons like Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole, and Yandel to score the contract of a lifetime. War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When WWII erupts, two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for April 4th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Night Agent Murder Mystery 2 2 Love Is Blind Murder Mystery 3 Unstable The Thing 4 Emergency: NYC Shark Tale 5 Unseen The Bourne Legacy 6 War Sailor Diary of a Mad Black Woman 7 Shadow and Bone Hotel Transylvania 8 Wellmania Over the Hedge 9 You Kill Boksoon 10 Outer Banks I See You

