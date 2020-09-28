Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Series on Netflix

October already has a stacked month of Originals lined up, and one we’re particularly excited for is the release of the Original series The Queen’s Gambit. We have everything you need to know about The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Queen’s Gambit is an upcoming Netflix Original limited series based on Walter Travis’s novel of the same name. The series has been developed by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.

When is The Queen’s Gambit Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The Queen’s Gambit and all of its six episodes will be coming to Netflix on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

What is the plot of The Queen’s Gambit?

At the tender age of eight, orphan, Beth Harmon discovered her talent for the game of kings, Chess. A child prodigy, Beth was already competing at a national level by sixteen, and by twenty-two, she sets her sights on becoming the Chess Grand Champion. But as her ambitions and skills become stronger, so too does the pressure, and with it a crippling drug addiction that threatens to destroy everything she has worked hard for.

Who are the cast members of The Queen’s Gambit?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Queen’s Gambit:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Beth Harmon Anya Taylor-Joy The Witch | Morgan | Split Alice Harmon Chloe Pirrie Youth | Shell | War & Peace Young Beth Annabeth Kelly The Little Francis Benny Thomas Brodie-Sangster The Maze Runner | Love Actually | Godless Jolene Moses Ingram Sis | Candace Alma Wheatley Marielle Heller The Diary of a Teenage Girl | Can You Ever Forgive Me? | A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Mrs. Borgov Janina Elkin Foreign Body | Short Term Memory Loss | Ostfriesisch fur Anfanger Matt Matthew Dennis Lewis Godless | Blue Bloods | Burning Shadow Margaret Dolores Carbonari Cesare Vasily Borgov Marcin Dorocinski Anthropoid | Jac Strong | Rose Allston Wheatley Patrick Kennedy Atonement | War Horse | Cambridge Spies Mike Russel Dennis Lewis Godless | Midway | Blue Bloods Cleo Millie Brady The Last Kingdom | King Arthur: Legend of the Sword | Pride and Prejudice and Zombies TBA Bill Camp 12 Years a Slave | Joker | Birdman TBA Jacob Fortune-Lloyd Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Wolf Hall | Crooked House

When and where did filming take place for The Queen’s Gambit?

Principal photography began on August 26th, 2019, but an end date hasn’t been listed. It can be assumed that filming would have least concluded by the end of October or early November.

Filming took place in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.

Will The Queen’s Gambit be available to stream in 4K?

Like the vast majority of new Originals, The Queen’s Gambit will be available to stream in 4K.

To watch the series in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

In the near future, the series may also be capable of being streamed in 8K. Filming took place with the use of a Zeiss 8K camera.

Can we expect to see a second season of The Queen’s Gambit?

Netflix has listed The Queen’s Gambit as a limited series. This typically means that only one season will cover the entire story of the series.

On rare occasions, a limited series has moved on to produce multiple seasons, but it’s highly unlikely The Queen’s Gambit will need a second season.

Are you excited for the release of The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!