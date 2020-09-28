What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Series on Netflix

Everything We Know So Far About ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Series on Netflix

by @JRobinsonWoN on September 28, 2020, 6:36 am EST

Pin
netflix limited series the queens gambit coming in october 2020

The Queen’s Gambit – Copyright. Netflix

October already has a stacked month of Originals lined up, and one we’re particularly excited for is the release of the Original series The Queen’s Gambit. We have everything you need to know about The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Queen’s Gambit is an upcoming Netflix Original limited series based on Walter Travis’s novel of the same name. The series has been developed by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.

When is The Queen’s Gambit Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The Queen’s Gambit and all of its six episodes will be coming to Netflix on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

netflix limited series the queens gambit coming in october 2020 poster

The Queen’s Gambit official Netflix poster – Copyright. Netflix

What is the plot of The Queen’s Gambit?

At the tender age of eight, orphan, Beth Harmon discovered her talent for the game of kings, Chess. A child prodigy, Beth was already competing at a national level by sixteen, and by twenty-two, she sets her sights on becoming the Chess Grand Champion. But as her ambitions and skills become stronger, so too does the pressure, and with it a crippling drug addiction that threatens to destroy everything she has worked hard for.

everything we know about the queens gambit on netflix

Anya Taylor Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit – Copyright. Netflix

Who are the cast members of The Queen’s Gambit?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Queen’s Gambit:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Beth Harmon Anya Taylor-Joy The Witch | Morgan | Split
Alice Harmon Chloe Pirrie Youth | Shell | War & Peace
Young Beth Annabeth Kelly The Little Francis
Benny Thomas Brodie-Sangster The Maze Runner | Love Actually | Godless
Jolene Moses Ingram Sis | Candace
Alma Wheatley Marielle Heller The Diary of a Teenage Girl | Can You Ever Forgive Me? | A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Mrs. Borgov Janina Elkin Foreign Body | Short Term Memory Loss | Ostfriesisch fur Anfanger
Matt Matthew Dennis Lewis Godless | Blue Bloods | Burning Shadow
Margaret Dolores Carbonari Cesare
Vasily Borgov Marcin Dorocinski Anthropoid | Jac Strong | Rose
Allston Wheatley Patrick Kennedy Atonement | War Horse | Cambridge Spies
Mike Russel Dennis Lewis Godless | Midway | Blue Bloods
Cleo Millie Brady The Last Kingdom | King Arthur: Legend of the Sword | Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
TBA Bill Camp 12 Years a Slave | Joker | Birdman
TBA Jacob Fortune-Lloyd Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Wolf Hall | Crooked House

When and where did filming take place for The Queen’s Gambit?

Principal photography began on August 26th, 2019, but an end date hasn’t been listed. It can be assumed that filming would have least concluded by the end of October or early November.

Filming took place in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.

Will The Queen’s Gambit be available to stream in 4K?

Like the vast majority of new Originals, The Queen’s Gambit will be available to stream in 4K.

To watch the series in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

In the near future, the series may also be capable of being streamed in 8K. Filming took place with the use of a Zeiss 8K camera.

Can we expect to see a second season of The Queen’s Gambit?

Netflix has listed The Queen’s Gambit as a limited series. This typically means that only one season will cover the entire story of the series.

On rare occasions, a limited series has moved on to produce multiple seasons, but it’s highly unlikely The Queen’s Gambit will need a second season.

Are you excited for the release of The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

More from Netflix News